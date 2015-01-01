पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Indus Valley Food Habits; Sindhu Ghati Ki Sabhyata Latest News Update; What Did The Harappan People Really Eat?

4 हजार साल पुरानी सभ्यता पर खुलासा:सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के लोगों को पसंद था बीफ और मटन, तब शहर कम गांव अधिक थे

25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 हजार साल पुरानी सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता पर रिसर्च, दावा- तब के लोगों को मांसाहार अधिक पसंद था
  • उस दौर के मिट्‌टी के बर्तन और खानपान के तौर-तरीकों के आधार पर रिसर्च की गई

4 हजार साल पुरानी सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के लोगों का खानपान कैसा था, इसका खुलासा एक रिसर्च में हुआ है। रिसर्च कहती है, इस सभ्यता के लोगों को मांस खाना अधिक पसंद था। गांव हो या शहर लोगों का खानपान एक जैसा था। ये गाय, भैंस, बकरी और सुअर का मांस खाते थे। कैम्ब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी के रिसर्चर अक्षयेता सूर्यनारायण ने अपनी रिसर्च में बताया कि सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के दौरान लोगों का खानपान कैसा था।

आर्कियोलॉजिकल साइंस जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च कहती है, उस दौर में शहर से ज्यादा गांव थे। सिंधु घाटी क्षेत्र में मिले मिट्‌टी के बर्तन और खानपान के तौर-तरीकों के आधार पर यह रिसर्च की गई है। इसके अलावा उस दौर की फसल का अध्ययन भी किया गया है।

मवेशियों में गाय-भैंस की संख्या ज्यादा थी
रिसर्च के मुताबिक, उस दौर में गाय और भैंस मुख्य मवेशी थे क्योंकि इलाके के मिले हडि्डयों के 50 से 60 फीसदी अवशेष इन्हीं के हैं। मात्र 10 फीसदी हडि्डयां बकरियों की हैं। अवशेष बताते हैं कि उस समय के लोगों का पसंदीदा मांस बीफ और मटन रहा होगा। गायों का इस्तेमाल दूध के लिए किया जाता था। बैल खेती के लिए पाले जाते थे। इसके अलावा यहां सुअर, हिरण और पक्षियों के अवशेष भी मिले हैं।

उस दौर के बर्तनों से लिए गए सैम्पल की जांच से पता चला कि लोग मांस अधिक खाते थे। तस्वीर साभार : अक्षयेता सूर्यनारायण
तस्वीर साभार : अक्षयेता सूर्यनारायण

ऐसे पता चला कि मांस अधिक खाया जाता था
रिसर्च मुख्य रूप से हरियाणा में सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के क्षेत्र राखीगढ़ी (हिसार) में हुई। इसके अलावा लोहारी राघो (हिसार), मसूदपुर (हिसार) और आलमगीरपुर (मेरठ, उत्तर प्रदेश) से मिले मिट्‌टी के बर्तनों को इकट्‌ठा किया गया। इन बर्तनों से लिए गए सैंपल की जांच की गई तो पता चला कि इनमें मांस पकाया जाता था। उस दौर में जौ, गेहूं, चावल, अंगूर, खीरा, बैगन, हल्दी, तिल और जूट की फसल उगाई जाती थी।

अभी ये बात सामने आनी बाकी है
रिसर्च करने वाले अक्षयेता सूर्यनारायण कहते हैं, अभी ये सामने आना बाकी है कि जलवायु परिवर्तन के दौरान इनकी संस्कृति और खानपान में लगातार कितना बदलाव हुआ। इस पर रिसर्च की जानी बाकी है। मिट्‌टी के बर्तनों से यह भी पता लगाने की कोशिश की जाएगी।

अक्षयेता के मुताबिक, दक्षिण एशियाई शहरों में पुरातात्विक जगहों से मिले मिट्‌टी के बर्तनों का विश्लेषण करके हम प्रागैतिहासिक काल में दक्षिण एशिया में खान-पान की वैरायटी को समझ सकेंगे।

सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के दौर में शहर कम गांव अधिक थे। इसकी वजह खराब मानसून बताई जाती है।
सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के दौर में शहर कम गांव अधिक थे। इसकी वजह खराब मानसून बताई जाती है।

सभ्यता आदान-प्रादान पर आधारित थी
प्रागैतिहासिक काल में सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता का विस्तार आधुनिक पाकिस्तान, उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत, दक्षिण भारत और अफगानिस्तान के इलाकों में था। रिसर्च कहती है, उस दौर में लेन-देन के लिए चीजों की अदला-बदली चलन में थी। गांव हो या शहर, दोनों के सम्बंध का आधार आर्थिक आदान-प्रदान था। इस दौर में शहर कम गांव अधिक थे। इसकी वजह खराब मानसून बताई जाती है।

