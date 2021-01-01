पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इजरायली वैज्ञानिकों की अनोखी तकनीक:अंडा देखकर पता चल जाएगा इसमें नर है या मादा, अंडे के अंदर ही नर चूजे को मादा में बदला जा सकेगा

तेल अवीव29 मिनट पहले
  • हर साल 700 करोड़ नर चूजों की हत्या से चिकन इंडस्ट्री को घाटा
  • नई तकनीक से चिकन इंडस्ट्री में मादा मुर्गियों की संख्या बढ़ेगी

अंडा देखकर पता चल जाएगा कि इसमें नर है या मादा। अंडे में नर चूजा होने पर उसे बाहर निकलने से पहले ही मादा में तब्दील किया जा सकेगा। ऐसा इसलिए होगा क्योंकि नर चूजों की हत्या के कारण चिकन इंडस्ट्री को घाटा होता है। इस घाटे से उबारने के लिए इजरायल के स्टार्टअप सूस टेक्नोलॉजी के वैज्ञानिक नई तकनीक विकसित कर रहे हैं। जिससे अंडे में रहते हुए चूहों का जेंडर बदला जा सकेगा।

चिकन इंडस्ट्री में नर चूहों की जरूरत कम
दुनिया में हर साल 700 करोड़ नर चूजों की हत्या की जाती है क्योंकि चिकन इंडस्ट्री में मुर्गियों की तुलना में इनकी कम जरूरत होती है। सूस टेक्नोलॉजी के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि फिलहाल हम यह समझने की तकनीक विकसित कर रहे हैं कि जिससे हमें अंडा देखकर पता चल जाए कि इससे नर निकलेगा या मादा।

ऐसे अंडे के अंदर ही नर चूजे बन जाएंगे मादा
अंडे में मौजूद चूजे का जेंडर पहचानने के लिए वैज्ञानिक एग फ्लूड (अंडे) का सैंपल और ऑप्टिकल टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। स्टार्टअप के मुताबिक, एग फ्लूड का सैंपल लेकर ऑप्टिकल टेक्नोलॉजी के जरिए उसकी जांच की जाती है। इसके बाद साउंड वाइब्रेशन से जीन बदल कर उसे नर से मादा चूजा बनाया जा सकता है।

13 दिन तक स्पीकर के शोर के बीच अंडे रखे जाएंगे

सूस टेक्नोलॉजी अपनी नई तकनीक का ट्रायल फिलहाल इजराइल, अमेरिका और इटली में कर रही है। वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, अंडों को स्पीकर के शोर के बीच 13 दिन तक रखा जाएगा। इस दौरान तापमान और नमी जरूरत के मुताबिक मेंटेन रहे, इसका ख्याल रखा जाएगा। स्पीकर से निकलने वाला साउंड चूहों के जीन पर असर डालेगा।

