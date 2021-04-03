पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुनिया का पहला ऐसा मामला:22 साल के शख्स में चेहरा और हाथ ट्रांसप्लांट किए गए, कार एक्सीडेंट में 80% जल गया था शरीर

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार एक्सीडेंट के बाद अमेरिका के जो डीमिया 2 माह तक कोमा में रहे
  • 20 से अधिक सर्जरी के बाद जो को ट्रांसप्लांट करने लायक बनाया गया

अमेरिका के न्यू जर्सी में 22 साल के जो डीमिया के चेहरे और हाथों का सफल ट्रांसप्लांटेशन किया गया है। यह दुनिया का पहला ऐसा ट्रांसप्लांटेशन है। 2018 में एक कार एक्सीडेंट में जो के शरीर का 80 फीसदी हिस्सा जल गया था। जो की सर्जरी अगस्त 2020 में हुई, लेकिन ट्रांसप्लांटेशन सफल होने के बाद घोषणा अब की गई है।

ट्रांसप्लांट से पहले 20 से अधिक सर्जरी
एक्सीडेंट से पहले जो नाइट शिफ्ट में काम करते थे। एक रात जॉब से वापस लौटते हुए एक्सीडेंट हुआ और कार में आग लग गई। जो को छोड़कर इस एक्सीडेंट से जुड़े सभी लोगों की मौत हो गई। जो करीब 2 महीने तक कोमा में रहे। होश में आने के बाद 20 से अधिक सर्जरी हुईं ताकि इन्हें ट्रांसप्लांट के लायक बनाया जा सके।

जो करीब 6 महीने चले इलाज के बाद घर वापस आए हैं। तस्वीर में जो अपनी मां रोज और पिता जॉन साथ। फोटो साभार: AP
जो करीब 6 महीने चले इलाज के बाद घर वापस आए हैं। तस्वीर में जो अपनी मां रोज और पिता जॉन साथ। फोटो साभार: AP

23 घंटे की सर्जरी में 16 सर्जन और 80 हेल्थ वर्कर
डॉक्टर्स के मुताबिक, ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जरी सफल होने के उम्मीद मात्र 6 फीसदी थी। 9 अगस्त 2020 को मैनहट्‌टन में सर्जरी शुरू हुई। इसमें 16 सर्जन और 80 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का स्टाफ शामिल था। सर्जरी 23 घंटे चली। करीब 6 महीने बाद जो और डॉक्टर्स ने पहली बार सर्जरी के बारे में जानकारी दी।

ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद जो को ताउम्र दवाएं लेनी पड़ेंगी। हाथों का मूवमेंट बढ़ाने के लिए डॉक्टर्स एक्सरसाइज कराते हैं। फोटो साभार: AP
ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद जो को ताउम्र दवाएं लेनी पड़ेंगी। हाथों का मूवमेंट बढ़ाने के लिए डॉक्टर्स एक्सरसाइज कराते हैं। फोटो साभार: AP

'उस फैमिली का शुक्रगुजार जिसने मुझे चेहरा और हाथ दिए'
जो कहते हैं, जब मैंने पहली बार अपना चेहरा देखा तो मुझे लगा यह असली चेहरा नहीं है। धीरे-धीरे सूजन घटने लगी। अब सामान्य चेहरा महसूस कर पा रहा हूं। जिस फैमिली ने अपने घर के सदस्य का चेहरा और हाथ डोनेट किया, मैं उस परिवार से मिलना चाहता हूं। मैं उस परिवार का शुक्रगुजार हूं, जिसने मुझे दूसरा जीवन दिया। मैं दुनिया का पहला इंसान बन गया हूं जिसमें नया चेहरा और हाथ ट्रांसप्लांट किए गए हैं। यह सफल भी रहा है।

हाथों पर कितना असर पड़ रहा है, डॉक्टर्स इसकी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। फोटो साभार: AP
हाथों पर कितना असर पड़ रहा है, डॉक्टर्स इसकी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। फोटो साभार: AP

पहली बार चेहरे का ट्रांसप्लांटेशन 2005 में हुआ
दुनिया में पहली बार सिर्फ चेहरे का ट्रांसप्लांटेशन 2005 में इजाबेल डिनॉयर नाम की महिला का हुआ था। पेरिस में हुए ट्रांसप्लांटेशन के करीब 11 साल बाद उसकी कैंसर से मौत हो गई थी। वहीं, 2011 में बॉस्टन की एक महिला में चिम्पैंजी के हाथ और एक डोनर का चेहरा ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया था, लेकिन यह सफल नहीं रहा था। शरीर और हाथों के बीच तालमेल न बैठने पर हाथों को बाद में हटा दिया गया था।

फॉर्क के जरिए भी हाथों की एक्सरसाइज कराई जा रही है। फोटो साभार: AP
फॉर्क के जरिए भी हाथों की एक्सरसाइज कराई जा रही है। फोटो साभार: AP
