फिटनेस अलर्ट:वर्कआउट के बाद चक्कर, उबकाई, पेट और सीने के दर्द से बचना है तो पानी कब-कितना पिएं एक्सपर्ट से समझें

फिट रहना जितना जरूरी है उतना ही जरूरी है, वर्कआउट के दौरान पानी पीने का ध्यान रखना। वर्कआउट से पहले, उस दौरान और बाद में कितना पानी पिएं, इसे समझना जरूरी है वरना इसका बुरा असर शरीर पर पड़ेगा। अधिक पानी पीने पर पेट दर्द और उबकाई हो सकती है और पानी कम लेते हैं तो चक्कर आ सकते हैं। साओल हार्ट सेंटर, नई दिल्ली के डायरेक्टर डॉ. बिमल छाजेड़ बता रहे हैं वर्कआउट से पहले, एक्सरसाइज के दौरान और वर्कआउट के बाद कब-कितना पानी पिएं।

वर्कआउट से पहले : पानी उतना पिएं कि गला तर हो जाए
कुछ लोग वर्कआउट शुरू करने से तुरंत पहले पानी पीते हैं ताकि वर्कआउट के दौरान पानी की ज़रूरत न महसूस हो। वर्कआउट के लिए बॉडी का हाइड्रेटेड रहना बेशक ज़रूरी है लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि इसके तुरंत पहले पानी पीने से स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ सकता है। सही मायनों में पानी वर्कआउट से आधा घंटा पहले पीना चाहिए। एक साथ अधिक पानी न पिएं क्योंकि वर्कआउट करने में परेशानी आ सकती है। केवल गला तर करने लायक़ ही पानी लें।

वर्कआउट के बाद : 25 मिनट बाद ही पानी पिएं
वर्कआउट से पसीना बहता है और सांस फूलती है, जिसके कारण गला भी सूखता है। शरीर गर्म हो जाता है। ऐसे में उसके तुरंत बाद पानी पीने से मांसपेशियों को झटका लग सकता है जिससे सीने में दर्द, पेट दर्द, उल्टी जैसी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं। इसलिए व्यायाम के 20-25 मिनट बाद ही पानी पिएं। तब तक शरीर का तापमान सामान्य हो चुका होता है।

वर्कआउट के दौरान : कुछ-कुछ देर में 2 से 3 चम्मच के बराबर पानी पिएं
अगर आप वर्कआउट (घर या जिम कहीं भी) कर रहे हैं तो उस दौरान शरीर से पसीना बहुत ज़्यादा निकलेगा, जिसके कारण शरीर में डिहाइड्रेशन होने का डर रहता है। पसीना निकलने के कारण शरीर पानी की मांग करता है और गला सूखने लगता है। ऐसे में कुछ-कुछ देर में केवल 2-3 चम्मच के बराबर पानी पिएं जिससे गले का सूखापन, चक्कर और डिहाइड्रेशन की समस्या न हो।

बस इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि वर्कआउट करते-करते पानी बिल्कुल नहीं पीना है। इससे तबियत बिगड़ सकती है और उल्टी हो सकती है। इसलिए पहले आराम से बैठ जाएं, लंबी सांसें भरें, फिर पानी पिएं और 2-3 मिनट रुककर ही वर्कआउट दोबारा शुरू करें।

वहीं, अगर आप योग करते हैं या दौड़ते-टहलते हैं तो इस दौरान पानी बिल्कुल न पिएं। अगर वर्कआउट से आधा घंटा पहले पानी पिया है तो हल्की एक्सरसाइज या योग में पानी पीने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अगर दौड़ने या टहलने के दौरान पानी पीते हैं तो पेट दर्द, जी मिचलाना और उल्टी की समस्या हो सकती है। इसके अलावा पानी पीकर ज़्यादा देर दौड़ और चल नहीं पाएंगे क्योंकि पेट भरा होने के कारण थकान जल्दी महसूस होती है।

एक्सरसाइज से पहले खाना है या नहीं, इसे समझें
वर्कआउट के दौरान बॉडी पॉश्चर बार-बार बदलता है जिससे शरीर के पुर्ज़े पूरी तरह से हिल जाते हैं। अगर कुछ खाकर तुरंत एक्सरसाइज करते हैं, तो इससे पेट दर्द, उबकाई, आलस और आंतों की अकड़न की शिक़ायत हो सकती है। यहां तक कि उल्टी भी हो सकती है। खाना खाने के 3-4 घंटे बाद ही व्यायाम करना चाहिए। हालांकि व्यायाम सुबह के समय ख़ाली पेट ही करें, वही सही है।

एक्सरसाइज के आधे घंटे बाद नारियल पानी ले सकते हैं
व्यायाम के आधे घंटे बाद जूस या नारियल पानी पी सकते हैं। इसके आधा घंटा बाद ही कुछ खाएं। व्यायाम के तुरंत बाद कुछ खाने से पेट में गैस और एसीडिटी की समस्या हो सकती है।

वर्कआउट के बाद नहाना कब है, यह भी जानना जरूरी
व्यायाम के बाद शरीर गर्म हो जाता है। इसके तुरंत बाद नहाने से बुख़ार, ज़ुकाम, सिर दर्द, कमज़ोरी आदि होने का ख़तरा रहता है। इसलिए व्यायाम के बाद 15-20 स्ट्रेचिंग करें और फिर विश्राम करें ताकि शरीर का तापमान और ब्लड प्रेशर सामान्य हो जाएं।

