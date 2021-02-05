पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर को कैसे पहचानें:भूख कम लगना, अचानक वजन घटना और लगातार सीने में दर्द हो सकते हैं कैंसर के लक्षण, जानिए खुद को कैसे अलर्ट रखें

35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2020 में हर एक लाख पुरुषों में 94 और एक लाख महिलाओं में 103 को कैंसर हुआ
  • कैंसर से होने वाली कुल मौतों में अकेले 22% मौतें तम्बाकू के कारण होती हैं

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मुताबिक, देश में हर साल 11.5 लाख लोगों को कैंसर होता है। ग्लोबल ऑन्कोलॉजी की रिपोर्ट कहती है, 2020 में भारत में हर एक लाख पुरुषों में 94 और हर एक लाख महिलाओं में से 103.6 महिलाओं को कैंसर हुआ।

कैंसर से होने वाली लगभग एक तिहाई मौतों की 5 बड़ी वजह हैं, मोटापा, भोजन में फलों और सब्जियां कम लेना, शरीर को एक्टिव न रखना, तम्बाकू और शराब। कैंसर से होने वाली कुल मौतों में अकेले 22% मौतें तम्बाकू के कारण होती हैं। पुरुषों में फेफड़ों का कैंसर और महिलाओं में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के मामले सामने आते हैं।

कैंसर से बचने के लिए ये 4 सावधानियां अपनाएं

1. शरीर पर धब्बे बन रहे हैं
शरीर पर बड़े और अलग-अलग रंग के धब्बे दिखाई दें तो सतर्क हो जाइए। मुंह या जननांगों पर लंबे समय तक घाव बने रहें तो यह भी कैंसर के लक्षण हैं। इसके अलावा बार-बार पेशाब आने या पेशाब में परेशानी का कारण प्रोस्टेट का आकार बढ़ना भी हो सकता है।

2. कुछ किए बिना वजन घट गया
खानपान, दिनचर्या या व्यायाम में कोई बदलाव किए बिना भी कुछ ही दिनों में अगर वजन 4 किलो से अधिक कम हो जाए तो सतर्क हो जाइए। अग्न्याशय, पेट, फेफड़ों के कैंसर में वजन तेजी से गिरता है।

3. ज्यादा थकान महसूस करते हैं
अगर आप तनाव में हैं और सामान्य से ज्यादा थकान महसूस कर रहे हैं तो डॉक्टर से बात कीजिए। थकावट ब्लड कैंसर का प्रारंभिक संकेत हो सकता है। प्रोस्टेट कैंसर की एडवांस स्टेज में भी बहुत थकावट महसूस होती है।

4. लगातार खांसी या शरीर में दर्द रहना
लगातार खांसी या सीने में दर्द को नजरअंदाज न करें, क्योंकि वे फेफड़ों के कैंसर के शुरुआती लक्षण हो सकते हैं। यदि खांसी, यूरिन, स्टूल, मुंह या नाक कहीं से भी बार-बार खून के अंश दिखाई दें तो यह सरवाइकल कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं।

पूरे शरीर में लगातार कई दिनों तक दर्द बना रहे और इसका कोई और प्रत्यक्ष कारण दिखाई नहीं दे रहा हो तो यह हड्डी या अग्नाशय के कैंसर का शुरुआती लक्षण हो सकता है।

खतरा घटाने के लिए 3 बातें ध्यान रखें

  • कमर का ध्यान रखिए: पुरुषों की कमर 37 इंच और महिलाओं की कमर 31.5 इंच से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए।
  • रोज़ एक्सरसाइज: रोज कम से कम 30 मिनट की एक्टिविटी जरूरी है। चाहें तो 10 से 15 मिनट वाली एक्सरसाइज दिन में दो से तीन बार करें।
  • नमक पर कंट्रोल: अधिक नमक वाले और सोडियम प्रोसेस्ड फूड से बचें। रोज के भोजन में नमक की मात्रा 2400 मिलीग्राम से ज्यादा न हो।
