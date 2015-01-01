पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिसर्च:मलेरिया की 100 साल पुरानी गुत्थी सुलझी, पता चला मलेरिया दिमाग पर कैसे असर डालता है; इससे कम की जा सकेंगी मौतें

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ओडिशा के सेंटर फॉर द स्टडी ऑफ कॉम्प्लेक्स मलेरिया की रिसर्च, ब्रेन इमेजिंग से हुआ खुलासा
  • बढ़ती उम्र में सूजन की शिकायत कम, वयस्कों में दिमागी सूजन और मौत के बीच कनेक्शन नहीं

वैज्ञानिकों ने मलेरिया से जुड़ी 100 पुरानी गुत्थी को सुलझा लिया है। ओडिशा के सेंटर फॉर द स्टडी ऑफ कांप्लेक्स मलेरिया के वैज्ञानिकों ने ब्रेन इमेजिंग तकनीक से यह पता लगाया कि मलेरिया दिमाग पर किस तरह से असर डालता है। इस खोज से यह जानने में मदद मिलेगी कि बुजुर्गों और वयस्कों में मलेरिया का अलग-अलग असर क्यों दिखाई देता है।

6 पॉइंट्स में समझें पूरी स्टडी

1. मरीजों के दिमाग में होने वाले बदलाव को समझा
वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, सेरेब्रल मलेरिया यानी दिमाग पर असर डालने वाला मलेरिया घातक और जानलेवा होता है। क्लीनिकल इन्फेक्शियस डिजीजेज में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, बीमारी को समझने के लिए स्टडी में सेरेब्रल मलेरिया के 65 मरीज को शामिल किया गया। इसमें मलेरिया के 26 सामान्य मरीज थे जिनका इलाज ओडिशा में ही चल रहा था। इसके अलावा मलेरिया से ठीक हुए लोगों और जान गंवा चुके लोगों के मस्तिष्क का तुलनात्मक अध्ययन भी किया गया। इसमें अलग-अलग उम्र के लोग शामिल किए गए।

2. अलग-अलग उम्र में दिमागी सूजन का असर भी अलग
रिसर्च में वैज्ञानिकों ने पाया कि अलग-अलग उम्र में संक्रमण के बाद ब्रेन में होने वाली सूजन में बदलाव आता है। जैसे- बढ़ती उम्र में समय के साथ सूजन घटती है और बच्चों में बढ़ती है। वहीं, वयस्कों में दिमागी सूजन और मौत के बीच कोई कनेक्शन नहीं मिला। इस खोज से हर मरीज को उसके मुताबिक इलाज देने का नया रास्ता खुल सकता है।

3. ऑक्सीजन की कमी का असर दिमागी संरचना पर
रिसर्च में यह भी सामने आया कि गंभीर मरीजों के ब्रेन में ऑक्सीजन की कमी होने पर पूरे दिमाग की संरचना पर इसका असर होता है। वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि मौत के मामलों में कमी लाने के लिए ऐसा सिस्टम विकसित करने की जरूरत है जो मरीजों में मलेरिया की खतरे को समझ सके और हालत नाजुक होने से बचा सके।

4. हर पांचवा मरीज इलाज के बावजूद दम तोड़ रहा
वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, मलेरिया से जूझने वाला हर पांचवा मरीज इलाज के बावजूद दम तोड़ रहा है। जो मरीज इलाज के बाद जान बचाने में कामयाब रहते हैं उनमें ब्रेन से जुड़े साइडइफेक्ट देखने को मिलते हैं। अलग-अलग उम्र के मरीजों में ब्रेन पर पड़ने वाले असर को समझने के लिए पिछले 100 साल वैज्ञानिक जुटे हैं। इस बीमारी की वजह मलेरिया प्लाजमोडियम फेल्सिपेरम परजीवी है जो मच्छरों के काटने पर इंसान में पहुंचता है।

5. ब्रेन इमेजिंग से गुत्थी को समझना आसान हुआ
इस रिसर्च से जुड़े लंदन स्कूल ऑफ हाइजीन एंड ट्रॉपिकल मेडिसिन के वैज्ञानिक सैम वासमेर का कहना है, पिछले कई सालों से रिसर्चर्स मलेरिया के परजीवी को समझने के लिए अटॉप्सी पर निर्भर थे। इससे मलेरिया के सर्वाइवर और मृतकों की तुलना नहीं हो पा रही थी। न्यूरोइमेजिंग तकनीक यानी ब्रेन स्कैनिंग करने पर वयस्कों की मौत का कारण समझना आसान हुआ।

6. अब नया ट्रीटमेंट तैयार करने की कोशिश
रिसर्चर प्रो. संजीब मोहंती का कहना है, सेरेब्रल मलेरिया के ट्रीटमेंट के लिए ऐसी थैरेपी तैयार करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं जो ऑक्सीजन की कमी होने पर भी वयस्कों पर बुरा असर न पड़ने दे। अगर हम इसमें सफल होते हैं तो मलेरिया से होने वाले मौत के आंकड़े को घटा सकेंगे।

भारत में मलेरिया से हर साल 2 लाख मौतें

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के मुताबिक, भारत में मलेरिया से हर साल 2,05,000 मौतें मलेरिया से होती हैं। इस घातक बीमारी की मार सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों पर पड़ती है। 55,000 बच्चे जन्म के कुछ ही सालों के भीतर काल के मुंह में समा जाते हैं। 30 हजार बच्चे 5 से 14 साल के बीच मलेरिया से दम तोड़ते हैं। 15 से 69 साल की उम्र के 1,20,000 लोग भी इस बीमारी से बच नहीं पाते हैं। आम तौर पर मलेरिया संक्रमित मच्छर के काटने से होता है।

