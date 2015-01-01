पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Meghalaya Bioluminescent Mushroom; All You Need To Know About Glowing Mushrooms

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रहस्यमय मशरूम:मेघालय में मिला हरे रंग की रोशनी से जगमगाने वाल मशरूम, जानिए, यह इतना क्यों चमक रहा है

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुनियाभर में ऐसे चमकने वाले मशरूम की 97 प्रजातियां हैं। फोटो साभार : स्टीफेन एक्सफोर्ड
  • मेघालय के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी हिस्से में मिला हरी रोशनी बिखेरने वाला यह मशरूम
  • ऐसे चमकदार मशरूम को आम भाषा में बायोल्युमिनेसेंट भी कहते हैं

मेघायल में खास तरह के मशरूम की प्रजाति मिली है। यह हरे रंग की चमकदार रोशनी से जगमग नजर आ रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इसे रहस्यमय मशरूम बता रहे हैं। दरअसल, मशरूम की इस प्रजाति का नाम रॉरीडोमाइसीज़ फिलेस्टाचीडस है। नॉर्थ-ईस्ट में मशरूम से जुड़ा एक प्रोजेक्ट चलाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान मशरूम की 600 अन्य प्रजातियां भी सामने आई हैं।

अगस्त में पहली बार देखा गया था

हरे रंग की रोशनी बिखेरने वाले मशरूम को पहली बार इस साल अगस्त में मेघालय के पूर्वी खासी हिल्स जिले में एक झरने के पास देखा गया था। इसके बाद यह पश्चिमी जयंतिया हिल्स जिले में भी मिला। इसे आम भाषा में बायोल्युमिनेसेंट कहते हैं। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर में अब तक ऐसे चमकने वाले बायोल्युमिनेसेंट मशरूम की 97 प्रजातियां मौजूद हैं।

यह मशरूम इतना चमकता क्यों है
चाइनीज एकेडमी ऑफ साइंसेज की मायकोलॉजिस्ट सामंथा करूनार्थना कहती हैं, कुछ जानवर, पौधे, बैक्टीरिया और मशरूम ऐसे होते हैं जो प्रकाश बिखेरते हैं। आमतौर ये समुद्र में पाए जाते हैं लेकिन कुछ ऐसे भी होते हैं तो जमीन पर मिलते हैं। ये जीव कितना प्रकाश बिखेरेंगे यह उनमें मौजूद केमिकल पर निर्भर करता है।

हाल ही मिले मशरूम में खास तरह का एंजाइम ल्युसीफेरेज पाया जाता है। जो ऑक्सीजन से मिलने पर हरा रंग बनाता है। मशरूम में एक्स्ट्रा एनर्जी होने पर यह बाहर हरे प्रकाश के रूप में निकलती है।

मशरूम की यह प्रजाति बांस के पेड़ के इर्द-गिर्द उगती है। फोटो साभार : स्टीफेन एक्सफोर्ड
मशरूम की यह प्रजाति बांस के पेड़ के इर्द-गिर्द उगती है। फोटो साभार : स्टीफेन एक्सफोर्ड

कैसे शुरू हुआ प्रोजेक्ट
मशरूम की अलग-अलग प्रजातियों का पता लगाने के लिए नॉर्थ-ईस्ट के चार राज्यों में इस प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत हुई। इसमें मेघालय, असम, सिक्किम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश शामिल हैं। प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत बालीपुरा फाउंडेशन ने कुन्मिंग इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बॉटनी और चाइनीज एकेडमी ऑफ साइंस के साथ मिलकर की।

15 सालों से मशरूम पर काम कर रहे फोटोग्राफर ने ली फोटो

इस प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े फोटोग्राफर स्टीफेन एक्सफोर्ड कहते हैं, हम जहां भी मशरूम के लिए जानकारी इकट्‌ठा करने जाते हैं लोगों से चमकने वाले मशरूम के बारे में जरूर पूछते हैं। मेघालय में भी हमने ऐसा ही किया और इस तरह हम वहां तक पहुंचे। फोटोग्राफर स्टीफन पिछले 15 सालों से मशरूम पर काम कर रहे हैं।

स्टीफेन कहते हैं, मशरूम की जांच और जीन की सिक्वेंसिंग करने पर पला चला कि रॉरीडोमाइसीज़ परिवार से ताल्लुक रखता है लेकिन यह बांस के पेड़ पर उगता है इसलिए इसका नाम बांस से जोड़ा गया है। इसी पेड़ पर यह पहली बार देखा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें