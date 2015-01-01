पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों की रिसर्च:देश के 50% पुरुष और दो तिहाई शहरी महिलाओं को डायबिटीज होने का खतरा, 5 पॉइंट्स में समझें ऐसा क्यों

4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहरी क्षेत्रों में लोगों को डायबिटीज होने की वजह- अनहेल्दी फूड और एक्सरसाइज से दूरी
  • भारत में 7.7 करोड़ वयस्क डायबिटीज से परेशान, 2045 तक संख्या दोगुनी हो सकती है

देश के लोगों में डायबिटीज का खतरा घट नहीं रहा है। हाल ही में भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों की रिसर्च भी चौंकाने वाली है। रिसर्च कहती है, देश में 20 साल की उम्र वाले 50 फीसदी से अधिक पुरुष और दो तिहाई महिलाओं को जीवन में कभी न कभी टाइप-2 डायबिटीज हो सकती है।

डायबिटोलॉजिया जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले भारतीय युवाओं में डायबिटीज होने का खतरा अधिक है। रिसर्च में शामिल दिल्ली के सेंटर फॉर क्रॉनिक डिसीज कंट्रोल के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, देश पहले से ही बीमारियों के बोझ तले दबा है। भारत में 7.7 करोड़ वयस्क डायबिटीज से जूझ रहे हैं। 2045 तक इनकी संख्या दोगुनी हो सकती है।

5 पॉइंट्स : डायबिटीज का खतरा क्यों, इसकी वजह भी जान लीजिए

  • रिसर्चर्स के मुताबिक, शहरी क्षेत्रों में जनसंख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। इनके खानपान की क्वालिटी और फिजिकल एक्टिविटी घट रही है। अनफिट होता है शरीर और अनहेल्दी फूड एक नई महामारी ला सकते हैं।
  • उम्र, जेंडर और बीएमआई के आधार पर रिसर्च की गई। डायबिटीज के मरीजों की मृत्यु दर पर केंद्र सरकार की 2014 में पेश की रिपोर्ट को रिसर्च में शामिल किया गया। इसके अलावा इंडियन काउंसिल फॉर मेडिकल रिसर्च की रिपोर्ट्स भी रिसर्च का हिस्सा रहीं। इन सभी की एनालिसिस करने के बाद रिसर्च का डाटा शेयर किया गया।
  • रिसर्च कहती है, देश की महिलाओं में डायबिटीज के मामले कम हैं। वर्तमान स्थिति के मुताबिक 56 से 65 फीसदी तक महिलाएं आज भी डायबिटीज से मुक्त हैं।
  • ऐसे लोग जिनकी उम्र 60 साल है और डायबिटीज से नहीं जूझ रहे हैं, इनमें से महज 38 फीसदी महिलाएं और 28 फीसदी पुरुषों को डायबिटीज होगी।
  • डायबिटीज का एक कनेक्शन मोटापे से है। ऐसे युवा जिनकी बीएमआई कम है उन्हें डायबिटीज होने का खतरा कम है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है जो लोग अंडरवेट हैं, हो सकता है उनमें डायबिटीज कभी न हो। इसलिए मोटापा कंट्रोल करें।

डायबिटीज हो ही न इसकी कोशिश अभी से शुरू कर दें, ये बातें ध्यान रखें

  • डायबिटोलॉजिस्ट और हार्मोन विशेषज्ञ डॉ. प्रकाश केसवानी कहते हैं अधिक शुगर और प्रोसेस्ड अनाज से दूरी बनाकर रखें। नान, कुल्चा, नूडल्स और मैदा से बने ब्रेड या बन से परहेज करें
  • आलू, सफेद चावल, अधिक मसाला व तला-भुना खाना, अरबी और शकरकंद का प्रयोग न करें, ये ब्लड शुगर को बढ़ाने का काम करते हैं।
  • रोजाना 45 मिनट का वर्कआउट करें। इसमें वाॅक, साइक्लिंग, स्विमिंग या योग (अनुलोम-विलोम और प्राणायाम) शामिल कर सकते हैं।
  • तनाव से दूर रहें। एक रिसर्च के मुताबिक तनाव ब्लड शुगर को बढ़ाता है। मानसिक तौर पर खुद को शांत और स्वस्थ रखें। इसके लिए मेडिटेशन करें।
  • अगर डायबिटीज की फैमिली हिस्ट्री रही है तो 40 वर्ष की उम्र के बाद हर साल ब्लड शुगर चेक करवाएं।

डायबिटीज के कारण और टाइप को समझें

डायबिटीज के तीन कारण हैं। पहला अनुवांशिक, दूसरा शारीरिक मेहनत की कमी और तीसरा मोटापा। पेट के आसपास चर्बी खतरनाक होती है। कई बार अलग-अलग स्थितियों में डायबिटीज भी होती है। जैसे - गर्भावस्था में होने वाली डायबिटीज। यह बाद में ठीक हो जाती है।

डायबिटीज की वजह और प्रकार

डायबिटीज मुख्यत: दो प्रकार की होती है।

  • टाइप 1 : यह एक ऑटो इम्यून कंडीशन है। यानी आपका इम्यून सिस्टम गलती से पैन्क्रियाज में पाई जाने वाले बीटा सेल्स पर आक्रमण कर उन्हें नष्ट कर देता है। यही बीटा सेल इंसुलिन बनाती हैं, जिसके बाद शरीर में इंसुलिन बनना बंद हो जाता है।
  • टाइप-2 : इस स्थिति में शरीर इंसुलिन का सही ढंग से उपयोग नहीं कर पाता है। यह गड़बड़ी पैन्क्रियाज को अधिक इंसुलिन बनाने के लिए उत्तेजित करती है, इससे इंसुलिन की जरूरत तो पूरी हो जाती है, लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद इंसुलिन का बनना घटने लगता है।

