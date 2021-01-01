पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Happylife
  Nap Of Five Minutes May Improve Your Mental Agility And Help Stave Off Dementia Chinese Study Finds

चीनी वैज्ञानिकों की रिसर्च:घट रही याददाश्त को कंट्रोल करना है तो दोपहर में 5 मिनट की झपकी लें, यह दिमाग के लिए फायदेमंद

एक घंटा पहले
  • चीनी वैज्ञानिकों 60 साल से अधिक उम्र के 2,214 बुजुर्गों पर की रिसर्च

उम्र के साथ घट रही याददाश्त को कंट्रोल करना चाहते हैं तो दोपहर में 5 मिनट की झपकी जरूर लें। यह दावा चीनी वैज्ञानिकों ने अपनी रिसर्च में किया है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, उम्र के साथ नींद लेने का तरीका बदल जाता है, लेकिन दोपहर में ली लाने वाली कुछ समय की नींद सभी में कॉमन है। यह दिमाग के लिए फायदेमंद है।

2,214 लोगों पर हुई स्टडी
यह रिसर्च चीन में बीजिंग, शंघाई और जियान के लोगों पर हुई। रिसर्च में 60 साल की उम्र वाले 2,214 लोगों को शामिल किया गया है। इनमें से 1,534 लोगों ने 5 मिनट से 2 घंटे के बीच की नींद ली। वहीं, 680 ऐसे भी थे जिन्होंने नींद नहीं ली। नींद का कितना असर दिमाग पर पड़ा, इसे जानने के लिए रिसर्च में शामिल लोगों की याददाश्त का टेस्ट लिया गया।

हर 10 में से एक बुजुर्ग डिमेंशिया का रोगी
रिसर्च रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, नींद का असर बुजुर्गों पर दिखा। जिन बुजुर्गों ने दोपहर में नींद ली थी उनकी याददाश्त बेहतर थी। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, दोपहर में लम्बी नींद की जगह कुछ मिनटों की झपकी लेना ज्यादा फायदेमंद है।

जनरल सायकियाट्री जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च कहती है, 65 साल की उम्र तक हर 10 में से एक इंसान डिमेंशिया यानी घटती मेमोरी से जूझ रहा है। दुनियाभर में इनकी संख्या बढ़ रही है।

क्या होता है डिमेंशिया

डिमेंशिया का मतलब है मेमोरी लॉस। डिमेंशिया दो तरह का होता है। पहला, वो जिसका इलाज संभव है। दूसरा, वो जिसका कोई इलाज नहीं है यानी डीजेनरेटिव डिमेंशिया, अल्जाइमर्स भी इसी कैटेगरी की बीमारी है।

ब्रेन की ऐसी कोशिकाएं जो मेमोरी को कंट्रोल करती हैं, वे सूखने लगती हैं। जिसका असर गिरती याददाश्त के रूप में दिखता है और रिकवर करना नामुमकिन हो जाता है। ऐसा होने पर डिमेंशिया की स्थिति बनती है।

घटती याददाश्त वाले मरीजों में किसी तरह के दर्द को बताने में भी दिक्कतें आती हैं। बीमारी के गंभीर होने पर भोजन को निगलने, संतुलन बनाने, आंत और पेशाब वाली जगह से जुड़े रोग होने का खतरा रहता है।

