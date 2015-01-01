पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल कैंसर अवेयरनेस डे:जबड़ों का रंग और आवाज का बदलना भी कैंसर का लक्षण, जानिए 5 सबसे ज्यादा होने वाले कैंसर और उनके लक्षण

एक घंटा पहले
  • एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, तम्बाकू, स्मोकिंग और अल्कोहल कई तरह के कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाते हैं
  • लक्षण दिखने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं क्योंकि हर 10 में से एक भारतीय को कैंसर का खतरा

देश में 2018 में कैंसर के 10.16 लाख नए मामले सामने आए। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की रिपोर्ट कहती है कि हर 10 में से एक भारतीय को कैंसर होने का खतरा है। हर 15 में एक भारतीय की मौत कैंसर से हो सकती है। ये आंकड़े बताते हैं कि कैंसर कितनी तेजी से अपना दायरा बढ़ा रहा है।

एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं, कैंसर से बचना है तो इसके लक्षणों को नजरअंदाज न करें। शरीर में किसी तरह का बदलाव दिखने पर डॉक्टरी सलाह जरूर लें। आज नेशनल कैंसर अवेयरनेस डे है। इस मौके पर मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल ऑन्कोलॉजी की कंसल्टेंट डॉ. अंजना सैनानी से जानिए कैंसर के कौन से लक्षण दिखने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं और कौन सी आदतें कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाती हैं...

1. ब्रेस्ट कैंसर: बच्चे को ब्रेस्टफीडिंग न कराने पर भी इसका खतरा

ये ध्यान रखें

  • ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के 75 फीसदी मामले महिलाओं में हार्मोन पर निर्भर करते हैं। ऐसी महिलाएं जो बच्चे को ब्रेस्टफीड नहीं कराती हैं, मोटापे से परेशान हैं और एक्सरसाइज नहीं करतीं उनमें इसका खतरा अधिक रहता है।
  • इस कैंसर का खतरा घटाने के लिए स्मोकिंग, अल्कोहल, हार्मोन थैरेपी और डीडीटी जैसे रसायन से भी खुद को बचाने की जरूरत है।

ऐसे खुद को बचाएं
20 साल की उम्र से अपने ब्रेस्ट की जांच करें। इसमें गांठ, आकार में बदलाव और लिक्विड निकलने जैसा लक्षण दिखे तो अलर्ट हो जाएं। 40 साल की उम्र के बाद साल में एक बार मेमोग्राफी जरूर कराएं। रोजाना 30 मिनट की एक्सरसाइज करें और खानपान में फल-सब्जियों की मात्रा बढ़ाएं।

2. ओरल कैंसर: जबड़ों का रंग बदलना भी कैंसर का लक्षण

ये ध्यान रखें

  • तम्बाकू से जुड़े हर उत्पाद जैसे बीड़ी, खैनी और स्मोकिंग से दूर रहें। एक से अधिक पार्टनर के साथ संबंध बनाने के दौरान ह्यूमन पैपिलोमा वायरस के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए कॉन्डम का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • मुंह में जबड़ों की लाइनिंग में दर्द होना या इसका रंग बदलने पर डॉक्टरी सलाह लें। मुंह में किसी तरह के लम्प होने पर नजरअंदाज न करें।

ऐसे खुद को बचाएं
लक्षण नजर आने पर डेंटिस्ट, ईएनटी और ओरल सर्जन से जांच कराएं। सीटी स्कैन के अलावा गर्दन और सिर की एमआरआई करके भी इसका पता लगाया जा सकता है।

3. सर्वाइकल कैंसर: अधिक ब्लीडिंग होने पर इसे नजरअंदाज न करें

ये ध्यान रखें

  • सर्वाइकल कैंसर की वजह ह्यूमन पैपिलोमा वायरस है। एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं, एक से अधिक पार्टनर के साथ संबंध बनाने पर इस वायरस के संक्रमण का खतरा रहता है।
  • वेजाइना से किसी तरह की ब्लीडिंग होने, अधिक लिक्विड डिस्चार्ज होने, गंध आने और सेक्स के दौरान दर्द होने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं।

ऐसे खुद को बचाएं
लक्षण दिखने पर पैप स्मियर, सर्वाइकल बायोप्सी, पेट का अल्ट्रासाउंड कराकर इसकी जांच करा सकती है।

4. लंग्स कैंसर: आवाज का बदलना भी कैंसर का इशारा

ये ध्यान रखें

  • लम्बे समय तक खांसी, बलगम आना या इसमें से खून आने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं। सांस लेने में तकलीफ, सीने में दर्द और आवाज का बदलना भी कैंसर का इशारा है।
  • इस कैंसर से बचने के लिए तम्बाकू से दूरी बनाएं। किसी तरह का लक्षण दिखने पर डॉक्टरी सलाह जरूर लें।

ऐसे खुद को बचाएं
लक्षण दिखने पर चेस्ट एक्सरे, एचआरसीटी स्कैन, लंग बायोप्सी या ब्रॉन्कोस्कोपी जांच कराएं।

5. कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर: मल का रंग बदलता है तो डॉक्टरी सलाह लें

  • इसे कोलोन कैंसर भी कहते हैं। ऐसे लोग जिनकी उम्र अधिक है, परिवार में किसी सदस्य को कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर हुआ है तो उनमें इस कैंसर का खतरा रहता है।
  • खाने में फायबर कम लेना, लम्बे समय तक एक ही जगह बैठकर काम करना, डायबिटीज, स्मोकिंग और अल्कोहल कोलोन कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाते हैं।
  • लम्बे समय तक कब्ज, डायरिया रहता है या मल का रंग बदलता है तो डॉक्टरी सलाह लें।

ये ध्यान रखें
लक्षण दिखने पर कोलोनोस्कोपी, बायोप्सी, सीटी स्कैन या एमआरआई से पता लगा सकते हैं यह कैंसर है या नहीं।

