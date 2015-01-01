पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Newborn Baby Care Week 2020 How Covid May Affect Your Newborn Baby Know How To Take Care Newborn

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्यूबॉर्न केयर वीक:मां कोरोना से संक्रमित है तो भी ब्रेस्टफीडिंग जरूरी, कमरे का तापमान 28 से 32 डिग्री रखें; ऐसे करें नवजात की देखभाल

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चे के पास सिर्फ मां और फैमिली मेम्बर्स को ही जाने दें वो भी मास्क और हाथों को सैनेटाइज करने के बाद

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) कहता है, दुनियाभर में हर दिन 7 हजार नवजातों की मौत हो जाती है। 2018 में 25 लाख बच्चों ने जन्म के पहले ही माह में दम तोड़ दिया। इस समय नवजातों की देखभाल और ज्यादा जरूरी है क्योंकि कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है।

हाल ही में मां बनने वाली महिलाओं के मन में कई सवाल हैं, जैसे संक्रमित हैं तो ब्रेस्टफीड कराएं या नहीं, नवजात को कोरोना होने का खतरा कितना है, कोरोनाकाल में बच्चे की देखभाल कैसे करें....। 15 से 21 नवम्बर तक मनाए जाने वाले न्यूबॉर्न केयर वीक के मौके जयपुर के जेके लोन हॉस्पिटल के बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. प्रियांशु माथुर ने कोरोनाकाल में बच्चों की देखभाल से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब दिए। जानिए इनकी देखभाल कैसे करें....

3 सवाल कोरोनाकाल में न्यूबॉर्न की देखभाल से जुड़े

बच्चों में कोरोना के मामले कम क्यों?
बच्चों में कोरोना होने के मामले काफी कम हैं क्योंकि कोरोना जिस ACE2 रिसेप्टर की मदद से शरीर में एंट्री करता है, बच्चों में ये रिसेप्टर काफी कम पाए जाते हैं। इसलिए इनमें कोरोना की गंभीरता के मामले उतने सामने नहीं आ रहे जितने बड़ों में आ रहे हैं लेकिन इसका मतलब ये नहीं है लापरवाही बरती जाए। बच्चे के आसपास सिर्फ मां और फैमिली मेम्बर्स को ही जाने दें वो भी मास्क और हाथों को सैनेटाइज करने के बाद।

मां कोरोना से संक्रमित है तो क्या ब्रेस्टफीड कराए या नहीं?
मां अगर संक्रमित तो भी नवजात को ब्रेस्टफीड करा सकती है बशर्ते उसे मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा खांसी या छींक के दौरान निकलने वाली लार की बूंदों से बच्चे को बचाएं। नवजात को बाहर लेकर न जाएं। अपनी मर्जी से ब्रेस्टफीडिंग कभी बंद न करें। मां के दूध से ही बच्चे की रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ती है। इसे ध्यान रखें। 6 माह तक बच्चे को अपना ही दूध पिलाना चाहिए।

सर्दियों में इनकी देखभाल कैसे करें?
सर्दियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं, इन्हें सबसे ज्यादा खतरा ठंडे मौसम से ही होता है। जरा सी लापरवाही होने पर इन्हें हाइपोथर्मिया हो सकता है। ऐसा होने पर शरीर का तापमान कम हो जाता है। बच्चों तके कंपकंपी, शरीर ठंडा पड़ना और सांसें तेज चलने जैसे लक्षण दिखते हैं। लक्षण दिखने पर डॉक्टरी सलाह लें। सर्दियों से बचाने के लिए इनके शरीर पर कपड़ों की तीन लेयर होनी चाहिए। ध्यान रखें कि जिस कमरे में बच्चा है, वहां का तापमान 28 से 32 डिग्री होना चाहिए।

कब-कौन सा टीका लगवाना है, इसे मत भूलें

यूनिसेफ की हालिया रिपोर्ट कहती है, कोविड-19 के कारण पूरे दक्षिण एशिया में करीब 40.5 लाख बच्चों को रेग्युलर लगने वाला टीका नहीं लग पाया है। कोरोना से पहले भी ऐसी स्थितियां थीं लेकिन अब और चिंताजनक हो गई हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अगर बच्चों को समय से टीका या वैक्सीन नहीं दिया गया तो दक्षिण एशिया में हेल्थ इमरजेंसी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

ये भी पढ़ें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें