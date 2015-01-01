पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चैन की नींद:गहरी नींद के लिए सोने से पहले करें ये 6 स्ट्रेचिंग एक्सरसाइज, अल्जाइमर्स, डायबिटीज और हार्ट डिजीज का खतरा घटेगा

  • एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि सोने से पहले तेज और भारी एक्सरसाइज की तुलना में स्ट्रेचिंग और ध्यान लगाने जैसी एक्टिविटीज ज्यादा फायदेमंद

विज्ञान कहता है कि जिस तरह से पोषक तत्व शरीर के लिए जरूरी हैं, उतनी ही जरूरी है, अच्छी नींद। कई रिसर्च में साबित हुआ है कि एक्सरसाइज करने से अच्छी नींद जल्दी आती है। अच्छी नींद यानी नींद बार-बार नहीं टूटती। एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि सोने से पहले तेज और भारी एक्सरसाइज करने की तुलना में स्ट्रेचिंग और ध्यान लगाने जैसी एक्टिविटीज ज्यादा फायदेमंद हैं।

तेज और भारी एक्सरसाइज करने से हार्ट बीट और बॉडी का टेम्प्रेचर बढ़ता है, जिससे नींद आने में दिक्कत होती है। वहीं, स्ट्रेचिंग और योग जैसी एक्टिविटीज से शरीर को शांत करने वाले हार्मोन्स का प्रवाह बढ़ता है, मनोवैज्ञानिक क्रियाएं होती हैं जिससे नर्वस सिस्टम शांत होता है। नींद वो क्रिया है, जो शरीर और मन दोनों को रिलैक्स करती है। यह कई बीमारियों से हमें बचाती है। वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, सोने से पहले ये 6 स्ट्रेचिंग हमारी नींद सुधार सकती हैं।

काऊ पोज को कैट पोज भी कहते हैं।
काऊ पोज को कैट पोज भी कहते हैं।

काऊ पोज : इस पोज को 2 से 3 बार दोहराएं
फर्श पर घुटनों और हाथों के बल टेबल जैसी पोजीशन बना लें। कमर को ढीला छोड़ें। अब सांस लें। सिर सामने की ओर रखें। ऐसे ही सांस छोड़ते समय ठोढ़ी को छाती की तरह लाएं और रीढ़ को ऊपर तरफ गोलाकार अवस्था में ले जाएं। इस तरह दोनो पोज को दोहराएं। सांस लेते वक्त बिल्ली की और सांस छोड़ते वक्त गाय की अवस्था बनेगी। इस तरह तीन से पांच बार करें। यह पीठ और गर्दन के तनाव को कम करता है।

चाइल्ड पोज
चाइल्ड पोज

चाइल्ड पोज : इसे गहरी सांस के साथ 2 मिनट तक कर सकते हैं
घुटनों के बल बैठ जाएं। अब आगे की ओर झुकें। सीने को जांघों के बीच ले जाएं। पैर के अंगूठे आपस में जुड़े हुए हों। घुटनों के बीच इतनी दूरी हो जिससे आप आसानी से गहरी सांस ले सकें। अब अपने हाथों को सामने की तरफ जमीन से सटाते हुए इतना फैलाएं कि अपका माथा जमीन पर छू जाए। हल्की मसाज के लिए टेनिस बॉल या मसाज बॉल को माथे के नीचे रखकर हल्के-हल्के उसे एक तरफ से दूसरी तरह घुमाएं।

थ्रेड द निडिल
थ्रेड द निडिल

थ्रेड द निडिल : इस अवस्था में पांच बार सांस लें
शरीर को टेबल की पोजीशन में ले आएं। अब सांस लेते हुए दाएं हाथ को आसमान की तरफ ले जाएं। पंजा शरीर से बाहर की तरफ हो। अब सांस छोड़ते हुए दाएं हाथ को छाती के नीचे तक इतना ले जाएं कि कंधा जमीन को छूने लगे। इस दौरान पंजा आसमान की तरफ खुला रखें। दायां गाल जमीन पर छू जाए। सांस लेने के दौरान दाएं हाथ को आसमान की तरफ ले जाएं। सांस छोड़ते वक्त इसी अवस्था में लौटें। अब दूसरे हाथ से भी करें।

लो लंज
लो लंज

लो लंज : इस पोजिशन में 5 से 10 बार गहरी सांस लें
इस पोजीशन पर बैठ जाएं। दाएं पैर को आगे कर लें। बाएं घुटने को पीछे की तरफ ले जाएं। दोनों हाथों को घुटनों पर रख लें। यह एक्सरसाइज एक विशेष प्रकार की मांसपेशी सोआस को खोलती है। ये मांसपेशियां रीढ़ की हड्‌डी को पैरों से जोड़ती है। ये मांसपेशियां चलने और दौड़ने में मदद करती हैं। हमारे अंदरूनी अंगों और डायफ्रॉम को सहायता प्रदान करती हैं। हमारी सांसों की गतिविधि को सीधा प्रभावित करती है।

गर्दन की मसाज
गर्दन की मसाज

गर्दन की मसाज : इस अवस्था में 5 बार सांस लें

पीठ के बल लेट जाए। गर्दन के नीचे योगा ब्लॉक अथवा मोटी किताबें रख लें। अब गर्दन को दाईं ओर घुमाते हुए गर्दन की ऊपर की तरफ कान के पीछे मसाज बॉल अथवा टेनिस बॉल रखें। इस अवस्था में पांच बार सांस लें। अब हल्के- हल्के पांच बार हां की अवस्था में गर्दन हिलाएं। ऐसे ही ना में तीन से चार बार गर्दन हिलाएं। इसी तरह दूसरी तरफ करें। यह तकनीक गर्दन के तनाव को कम करती है।

दीवार के सहारे स्ट्रेचिंग करते समय L का आकार बनाएं
दीवार के सहारे स्ट्रेचिंग करते समय L का आकार बनाएं

दीवार के सहारे स्ट्रेचिंग : इस दौरान 5 से 10 बार धीरे-धीरे सांस लें

दीवार से पैरों को सटाते हुए लेट जाएं। L का आकार बना लें। सपोर्ट के लिए आप किसी कंबल को मोड़कर कमर के नीचे रख सकते हैं। अब दाएं हाथ की पहली उंगली से दाईं नासिका को बंद कर लें। पांच से 10 बार धीरे-धीरे सांस लें। यह क्रिया ब्लड प्रेशर, शरीर के तापमान और एंग्जाइटी को कम करेगी। अब हाथ को हटा लें और धीरे-धीरे नाक के दोनों छिद्रों से गहरी सांस लें।

