This hair hasn’t been washed in 2 MONTHS and 10 days! This style has better enabled me to spend my time, energy and mula on things that matter more. #notashamed #weeklydandruffscalprake #filterhidingfacialblemishes #nohairwash #nohairwashday

A post shared by Hannah Dawn Valencia (@hannah.d.valencia) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT