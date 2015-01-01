पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा में बढ़ते जहर का असर:पिछले 10 सालों में सिगरेट न पीने वालों में लंग्स कैंसर के मामले 5 गुना बढ़े, महिलाओं में मामले ज्यादा

  • बढ़ता एयर पॉल्यूशन अस्थमा, सीओपीडी और ब्रॉन्काइटिस के मामले बढ़ा रहा
  • नवम्बर से जनवरी तक अलर्ट रहें क्योंकि सबसे ज्यादा असर इस दौरान पड़ता है

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन कहता है कि एयर पॉल्यूशन के बीच लम्बे समय तक रहना कैंसर की वजह बन सकता है। इंद्रप्रस्थ अपोलो हॉस्पिटल की पल्मोनेालॉजिस्ट डॉ. सुधा कंसल ने बताया कि हवा में घुलता जहर फेफड़ों के कैंसर और सांस से जुड़ी बीमारियों को बढ़ा रहा है। स्टमक और ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के बाद तीसरा सबसे कॉमन कैंसर लंग्स यानी फेफड़ों से जुड़ा है।

लंग्स कैंसर होने का पहला कारण है तम्बाकू और स्मोकिंग। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि देश में स्मोकिंग न करने वालों (नॉन-स्मोकर्स) में लंग्स कैंसर के मामले पिछले एक दशक में 50 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं। इसके सबसे ज्यादा मामले महिलाओं में सामने आए हैं।

लंग्स कैंसर से कैसे बचें और यह कितना खतरनाक है? लोगों को यह बात समझाने के लिए हर साल नवम्बर माह को लंग्स कैंसर अवेयरनेस मंथ के रूप में मनाया जाता है। पल्मोनोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सुधा कंसल बता रही हैं कि क्यों सिगरेट न पीने वालों में बढ़ रहा है फेफड़ों का कैंसर...

नॉन-स्मोकर्स में मामले क्यों बढ़े, इसे समझें
डॉ. सुधा कहती हैं कि नवम्बर से जनवरी तक हवा अधिक जहरीली हो जाती है। इस दौरान हवा एक दिन में 70 सिगरेट पीने जितनी जहरीली हो जाती है। हवा में पॉल्यूशन दो तरह से बढ़ता है। पहला ओजोन और दूसरे पीएम पार्टिकल्स। 2.5 माइक्रॉन वाले बेहद छोटे कणों का सीधे तौर पर लंग्स कैंसर से कनेक्शन है। जब ये कण शरीर में पहुंचते हैं तो बॉडी के डीएनए तक में बदलाव ले आते हैं जो कैंसर की वजह बनता है।

मामला सिर्फ कैंसर तक ही सीमित नहीं है। हवा में बढ़ता प्रदूषण धूम्रपान न करने वालों में भी अस्थमा, सीओपीडी, ब्रॉन्काइटिस के मामले बढ़ा रहा है।

इसलिए पॉल्यूशन और भी जानलेवा
दुनियाभर में हर साल लंग्स कैंसर के 10.38 लाख मामले सामने आते है। इसकी बड़ी वजह एयर पॉल्यूशन है, जो आमतौर पर तम्बाकू के धुएं के साथ शरीर में पहुंचता है। स्मोकिंग सीधे तौर पर हो या इसके धुएं के सम्पर्क में आएं, सेहत पर नुकसान होना तय है। थकावट, सिरदर्द, बेचैनी और आंख-नाक-गले में इरिटेशन होना भी एयर पॉल्यूशन के असर को बताता है। यह नर्वस सिस्टम और हार्ट दोनों को डैमेज कर सकता है।

कौन से लक्षण लंग्स कैंसर का इशारा करते हैं

  • लम्बे समय तक खांसी आना या खांसने की आवाज बदलना।
  • सांस लेते समय सीटी जैसी आवाज आना।
  • खांसते समय मुंह में खून निकलना।
  • वजन तेजी से कम होना और भूख कम लगना।
  • सांस की नली में सूजन रहना और संक्रमण जल्दी-जल्दी होना।
  • कंधे, पीठ और पैरों में दर्द रहना भी लंग कैंसर के लक्षण हैं।

ऐसे में करना क्या है, यह भी समझ लीजिए

  • सुबह-शाम पॉल्यूशन अधिक होता है इसलिए खुले में एक्सरसाइज करने की जगह कमरे ही करें तो बेहतर है।
  • धूम्रपान और तम्बाकू का इस्तेमाल बिल्कुल भी न करें।
  • सांस के रोगी खासतौर पर अपने साथ इन्हेलर और जरूरी दवाएं जरूरी रखें।
  • बाहर निकलने पर मास्क जरूर लगाएं, यह कोविड से भी बचाएगा और पॉल्यूशन को भी कुछ हद तक रोकेगा।
  • ऐसी जगह जहां पॉल्यूशन अधिक है वहां खासतौर पर सर्दी के महीनों में जाने से बचें।
  • घर के दरवाजे या खिड़की दिनभर न खोलकर रखें। बीच-बीच में इसे कुछ देर के लिए खोलें ताकि वेंटिलेशन हो सके।
  • लंग्स कैंसर से जुड़े लक्षण दिखने पर चेस्ट एक्सरे, एचआरसीटी स्कैन, लंग बायोप्सी या ब्रॉन्कोस्कोपी कराएं।

