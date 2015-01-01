पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की रिसर्च:कैंसर बढ़ने का कारण मोटापा भी, शरीर में फैट होने पर कैंसर कोशिकाएं तेजी से बढ़ती हैं

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हार्ट डिसीज और डायबिटीज ही नहीं कैंसर का खतरा भी बढ़ाता है मोटापा
  • मोटापा कैंसर से लड़ने वाली कोशिकाओं को कमजोर करता है

मोटापा दिल की बीमारी और डायबिटीज का खतरा बढ़ाता है। अब मोटापे का एक और खतरा सामने आया है, वो है कैंसर। हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने अपनी रिसर्च में दावा किया है कि मोटापा कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाने के साथ कैंसरस ट्यूमर की ग्रोथ को भी तेज करता है।

शरीर का फैट कैसे कैंसर को बढ़ने में मदद करता है, ऐसे समझें

  • जानवरों पर हुई इस स्टडी में सामने आया कि मोटापा रोगों से लड़ने वाले इम्यून सिस्टम की उन कोशिकाओं को कमजोर करता है जो कैंसर से लड़ती हैं।
  • जर्नल सेल में पब्लिश रिसर्च कहती है, खाने में फैट अधिक लेते हैं तो शरीर में CD8+ T सेल्स की संख्या घटती है। यह कोशिकाएं ट्यूमर से लड़ती हैं।
  • जब शरीर में फैट होता है तो इससे एनर्जी लेकर कैंसर कोशिकाएं खुद को विकसित करने लगती हैं, इस तरह ट्यूमर की ग्रोथ बढ़ती है।
  • वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, CD8+ T सेल्स का प्रयोग कैंसर के इलाज में दी जाने वाली इम्यूनोथैरेपी में किया जाता है।

मोटापे से जुड़ी 5 बातें आपको जरूरत मालूम होनी चाहिए

1. सिर्फ वजन का बढ़ना मोटापा नहीं

मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के कंसल्टेंट बेरियाट्रिक सर्जन डॉ. संजय बोरूडे के मुताबिक, मोटापा कितना है यह तीन तरह से जांचा जाता है। पहले तरीके में शरीर का फैट, मसल्स, हड्डी और बॉडी में मौजूद पानी का वजन जांचा जाता है। दूसरा है बॉडी मास इंडेक्स। तीसरी जांच में कूल्हे और कमर का अनुपात देखा जाता है। ये जांच बताती हैं आप वाकई में मोटे है या नहीं।

2. यह बीमारियों की नींव है

आम भाषा में कहें तो मोटापा ज्यादातर बीमारियों की नींव है। डायबिटीज, ब्लड प्रेशर, जॉइंट पेन और कैंसर तक की वजह चर्बी है। फैट जब बढ़ता है तो शरीर के हर हिस्से में बढ़ता है। चर्बी से निकलने वाले हार्मोन नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं इसलिए शरीर का हर हिस्सा इससे प्रभावित होता है। जैसे- पेन्क्रियाज का फैट डायबिटीज, किडनी का फैट ब्लड प्रेशर, हार्ट से आसपास जमा चर्बी हदय रोगों की वजह बनती है।

3. दो तरह से बढ़ता है मोटापा

मोटापा दो वजहों से बढ़ता है। पहला आनुवांशिक यानी फैमिली हिस्ट्री से मिलने वाला मोटापा। दूसरा, बाहरी कारणों से बढ़ने वाला मोटापा। जैसे ऐसी चीजें ज्यादा खाना जो तला हुआ या अधिक कैलोरी वाला है। जैसे फास्ट और जंक फूड। सिटिंग जॉब वालों में मोटापे का कारण कैलोरी का बर्न न होना है।

4. इसे घटाने का आसान तरीका समझें

रोजाना 30 मिनट की वॉक, सीढ़ी चढ़ना, रात का खाना हल्का लेना और घर के कामों को करके भी मोटापा आसानी से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है। यह इसलिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि यह शरीर के साथ दिमाग के लिए भी नुकसानदेह है।

5. थोड़ा बदलाव में खानपान में करें

नाश्ते में अंकुरित अनाज यानी मूंग, चना और सोयाबीन को अंकुरित खाएं। ऐसा करने से उनमें मौजूद पोषक तत्‍वों की मात्रा बढ़ती है। मौसमी हरी सब्जियों को डाइट में शामिल करें। अधिक फैट वाला दूध, बटर तथा पनीर लेने से बचें।

