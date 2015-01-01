पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pakistan Kaavan Elephant Cambodia Update; All You Need To Know About Kaavan Elephant New Home

नर्क से मिली निजात:पाकिस्तान में तनाव से जूझ रहे दुनिया के सबसे तनहा हाथी की कहानी, लम्बी लड़ाई के बाद अब अपनों के बीच रहेगा

इस्लामाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • 35 साल पहले श्रीलंका से लाया गया था कावां, देखरेख में लापरवाही से मानसिक रोगी बना
  • 2012 में साथी मादा हाथी सहेली की मौत हुई, जमीन खराब होने के कारण पैर भी डैमेज हुए

यह है दुनिया का सबसे तनहा यानी अकेले रहने वाले हाथी कावां। पिछले 35 सालों से कावां पाकिस्तान में इस्लामाबाद के मार्गहजर चिड़ियाघर में रह रहा है। लम्बी कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद 29 नवम्बर को उसे कम्बोडिया भेजा जाएगा। जहां वो अपने जैसे हाथियों के साथ समय बिताएगा।

कावां के लिए 24 नवम्बर को फेयरवेल पार्टी रखी गई। एशिया में पहली बार किसी हाथी की विदाई के लिए पार्टी दी गई है। कावां को कम्बोडिया भेजने की वजह सिर्फ इसका अकेलेपन नहीं है। इस्लामाबाद में उसकी देखरेख में बरती जाने वाली लापरवाही और चिड़ियाघर की खस्ता हालत का मुद्दा दुनियाभर के एनिमल एक्टिविस्ट ने उठाया और फाइनली उसे कम्बोडिया भेजे जाने का रास्ता साफ हुआ।

कावां के लिए 24 नवम्बर को फेयरवेल पार्टी रखी गई। यह एशिया में पहली बार जब किसी हाथी की विदाई के लिए पार्टी दी गई।
कावां के लिए 24 नवम्बर को फेयरवेल पार्टी रखी गई। यह एशिया में पहली बार जब किसी हाथी की विदाई के लिए पार्टी दी गई।

कावां की हवाई यात्रा से पहले ट्रेनिंग और ट्रीटमेंट जारी
कावां को श्रीलंका से लाया गया था। वह ओवरवेट है और उम्र 35 साल है। इस्लामाबाद के मार्गहजर चिड़ियाघर की हालत इतनी बुरी है कि पाकिस्तान हाईकोर्ट ने जू को बंद करके सभी जानवरों को दूसरी जगह ट्रांसफर करने के आदेश मई में ही दे दिए थे। कावां को कम्बोडिया ले जाने से पहले उसका ट्रीटमेंट किया जा रहा है और ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है ताकि वह सफर के दौरान परेशान न हो।

कावां को कम्बोडिया भेजने की नौबत क्यों आई
डेलीमेल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सितम्बर में उसकी मेडिकल जांच की गई। जांच में सामने आया कि वह कई सालों के ऐसी जमीन पर रह रहा है जिससे उसके पैर डैमेज हो गए हैं। उसके नाखून कट-फट चुके हैं। कावां की हवाई यात्रा से पहले इस्लामाबाद के लोग उसे देखने पहुंच रहे हैं और अंतिम विदाई दे रहे हैं।

कावां की हवाई यात्रा से पहले इस्लामाबाद के लोग उसे देखने पहुंच रहे हैं और गाजे-बाजे के साथ अंतिम विदाई दे रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : डेलीमेल
कावां की हवाई यात्रा से पहले इस्लामाबाद के लोग उसे देखने पहुंच रहे हैं और गाजे-बाजे के साथ अंतिम विदाई दे रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : डेलीमेल

एनिमल एक्टिविस्ट्स का कहना है, इसके रखरखाव में लापरवाही बरती जाती है। गर्मियों में दिनों में जब तापमान 40 डिग्री तक पहुंचता है तो भी उसके लिए कोई इंतजाम नहीं किए जाते हैं। हालांकि, जू प्रशासन ने इन आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है। प्रशासन का कहना है, हमनें कभी कावां को बुरे हालात में नहीं रखा और न ही इसे चेन से बांधा।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कावां के बिहेवियर में काफी बदलाव आया है। लम्बे समय से तनाव से जूझने के कारण उसकी मानसिक हालत ठीक नहीं है। वह लगातार सिर को हिलाता रहता है। कावां के लिए श्रीलंका से मादा हाथी लाई गई थी। इसका नाम सहेली था। 2012 में इसकी मौत हो गई थी।

लम्बी कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद 29 नवम्बर को उसे कम्बोडिया भेजा जाएगा, जहां वो अपने जैसे हाथियों के साथ समय बिताएगा। फोटो साभार : डेलीमेल
लम्बी कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद 29 नवम्बर को उसे कम्बोडिया भेजा जाएगा, जहां वो अपने जैसे हाथियों के साथ समय बिताएगा। फोटो साभार : डेलीमेल

हाथी के डिप्रेशन में रहने की बात पर चिड़ियाघर प्रशासन का कहना है, 2012 में इसकी पार्टनर की मौत के बाद से ये डिप्रेशन में है।

