पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Palkova, Known As The Queen Of Sweets, Chhena Poda Of Odisha And Malaiyo Of Benaras At Home This Diwali

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देश के चार कोनों की 4 खास मिठाइयां:इस दिवाली घर पर बनाएं मिठाइयों की रानी कही जाने वाली पल्कोवा, ओडिशा का छेना पोडा और बनारस की मलइयो

22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पल्कोवा को दक्षिण भारतीय ‘क्वीन ऑफ स्वीट्स’ भी कहते हैंं
  • उडिया भाषा में छेना पोडा का अर्थ होता है जला हुआ चीज़

आज दिवाली है और मिठाइयों के बगैर दिवाली तो क्या, कोई भी भारतीय त्योहार पूरा नहीं हो सकता। तो दिवाली पर आज बात होगी ऐसी मिठाइयों कि जो ठंड के दिनों में खाई जाती हैं। फूड राइटर और शेफ हरपाल सिंह सोखी बता रहे हैं देश की चार मिठाइयों के बारे में..

पल्कोवा : इसे क्वीन ऑफ स्वीट्स कहते हैं

इस मिठाई को दक्षिण भारतीय ‘क्वीन ऑफ स्वीट्स’ भी कहते हैं। यह मिठाई तमिलनाडु में मदुरई से करीब 80 किमी दूर एक छोटे से कस्बे श्रीविल्लीपुथुर के नाम से काफी चर्चित है, वैसे ही जैसे उत्तर भारत में आगरे का पेठा। पल्कोवा का मतलब होता है खोया।

पारंपरिक तौर पर यह मिठाई मि‌ट्टी की हांडी में बनाई जाती है। हालांकि इन दिनों इसे नॉन स्टिक कड़ाही या मोटे तले की कड़ाही में ही बना लिया जाता है। पल्कोेवा को बनाने के लिए मुख्यत: दो चीजों की जरूरत होती है - दूध और शक्कर। इसे बनाने के लिए मिट्टी की हांडी या कड़ाही में दूध लेकर उसे कम आंच में तब तक उबाला जाता है, जब तक कि वह उबलकर आधा न हो जाए। बीच-बीच में इस दूध को करछी से हिलाना-डुलाना भी जरूरी होता है ताकि वह कड़ाही में चिपककर जले नहीं।

इसके बाद उसमें जरूरत के अनुसार शक्कर मिलाई जाती है। इसे फिर करीब आधा होने तक उबाला जाता है। इस समय तक वह थोड़ा ब्राउन हो जाता है। अब इसे दूसरे बर्तन में निकाल लिया जाता है। कुछ लोग स्वाद बढ़ाने के लिए इसमें सूखे मेवे भी मिला देते हैं। जो तैयार होता है, वही कहलाता है ‘श्रीविल्लीपुथुर पल्कोवा’।

छेना पोडा : ओडिशा में दुर्गा पूजा से दिवाली तक यह छाई रहती है

यह ओडिशा की प्रमुख मिठाई है। ओडिया भाषा में छेना पोडा का अर्थ होता है जला हुआ चीज़। इसमें मुख्य इंग्रेडिएंट्स होते हैं छेना, शक्कर, रवा और थोड़ा-सा घी। कुछ लोग बादाम, काजू, किशमिश जैसे ड्राय फ्रूट्स भी मिलाते हैं। छेना और सूजी के साथ शक्कर को मिलाकर इसे तब तक पकाया जाता है, जब तक कि पूरा छेना जलकर रेड ब्राउन रंग का न हो जाए।

पारंपरिक तौर पर इसे बनाने के लिए छेने और इसके मिक्स्चर को केक का आकार देकर साल के पत्तों में अच्छे से लपेट दिया जाता है। फिर इसे लकड़ी या कोयले की भट्टी में दो से तीन घंटे तक पकाया जाता है। आजकल लोग घरों में सामान्य ओवन या प्रेशर कुकर में ही बना लेते हैं।

ओडिशा में इसे अक्सर दुर्गा पूजा और दिवाली के समय बनाया जाता है। छेना केक को ईजाद करने का श्रेय ओडिशा के नयागढ़ स्थित एक कन्फेक्शनरी स्टोर के मालिक सुदर्शन साहू को जाता है।

मलइयो : बनारस में सर्द मौसम में खाई जाने वाले सबसे चर्चित मिठाई

यह बनारस की खास मिठाई है। हालांकि इसे दिवाली पर कम ही बनाया जाता है, क्योंकि यह अधिकतर तब बनाई जाती है, जब जबरदस्त ठंड पड़ती है। इसमें मुख्य भूमिका ठंड में पड़ने वाली ओस की बूंदों की भी होती है। बनारस में मलइयो आमतौर पर सुबह 11 बजे के पहले ही मिलती है, क्योंकि इसके झाग केवल सुबह की ठंडी में ही बने रहते हैं।

जैसे-जैसे ठंडक कम होती जाती है, झाग भी खत्म होते जाते हैं और बगैर झाग के इसका कोई स्वाद नहीं होता। मलइयो को तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया काफी लंबी है। पहले कच्चे दूध को लोहे के एक बड़े कड़ाहे में काफी देर तक उबाला जाता है।

फिर इस उबले हुए दूध को रात भर खुले आसमान के नीचे रख दिया जाता है ताकि इस पर ओस पड़ सके। सुबह होते ही दूध को मथा जाता है, ताकि उससे अच्छा झाग निकल सके। इस झाग में शक्कर, केसर, पिस्ता, मेवा, इलायची आदि मिलाए जाते हैं। बस तैयार हो गई मलइयो। फिर इसे मिट्टी के कुल्हड़ या छोटी-छोटी मटकियों में सजाकर पेश किया जाता है।

पिन्नी : यह पंजाबी मिठाई सर्दियों में शरीर गर्म रखती है

यह पंजाब की खास मिठाई है। यह आमतौर पर आटे से बनाई जाती है। हालांकि कई लोग मूंग या उड़द की दाल से भी बनाते हैं। इसमें ड्राय फ्रूटस, अजवायन और तिल मिलाई जाती है। पिन्नी की तासीर गर्म होती है। इसलिए खासकर दिवाली के बाद ठंड के दिनों में इसे खूब बनाया और खाया जाता है ताकि शरीर को गर्मी मिल सके। पिन्नी को अगर एयर टाइट कंटेनर में रख दें तो यह लंबे समय तक खराब नहीं होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें