वैक्सीन को ठंडा रखना चुनौती:वैक्सीन लोगों तक पहुंचाने में इतनी ज्यादा ड्राई आइस लगेगी कि फ्रोजन प्रोडक्ट रखने का संकट होगा

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कम्पनी से हॉस्पिटल तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाने में ड्राई आइस ही एकमात्र विकल्प
  • हर 15 दिन में ड्राई आइस बदलनी पड़ेगी वरना वैक्सीन बेकार हो जाएगी

फाइजर कंपनी की वैक्सीन क्लीनिकल ट्रायल में कोरोना संक्रमण से 90% सुरक्षित रखने में सफल रही है। कंपनी इस साल के अंत में 1 करोड़ डोज ब्रिटेन सरकार को उपलब्ध करवा देगी। उत्पादन से लेकर हर इंसान तक पहुंचाने में वैक्सीन को माइनस 70 डिग्री तापमान में रखने की जरूरत होगी। ऐसे में बड़ी चुनौती कंपनी से हॉस्पिटल तक इसे पहुंचाने के लिए इस तापमान को बनाए रखना होगा।

क्या है ड्राई आइस
ठोस कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड ही ड्राई आइस होती है। यह कूलिंग एजेंट है। आइसक्रीम बनाने में और बर्फ के स्कल्पचर को पिघलने से बचाने में भी इसका इस्तेमाल होता है।

इसलिए पैदा हो सकता है संकट
फ्रोजन प्रोडक्ट के परिवहन विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एलेक्जेंडर एडवार्ड्स के मुताबिक, ड्राई आइस इसका समाधान है। इसका औसत तापमान माइनस 78 डिग्री होता है। हालांकि एक साथ बड़ी मात्रा में ड्राई आइस लगने से वे क्षेत्र संकट में पड़ जाएंगे, जहां अभी यह इस्तेमाल हो रही है।

डॉ. एडवार्ड्स के मुताबिक, ड्राई आइस घरेलू फ्रीजर (तापमान माइनस 20 डिग्री) के मुकाबले चार गुना ठंडी होती है। इसलिए सुपर मार्केट के सामने फ्रोजन प्रोडक्ट बेचने का संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। इन स्टोर में बड़े रेफ्रिजरेटर में ड्राई आइस इस्तेमाल होती है।

वहीं, नाइट क्लब, इवेंट और पार्टियां में भी स्मोक मशीन का उपयोग नहीं किया जा सकेगा। पार्टियां बेरौनक होंगी, क्योंकि इनमें धुंध का माहौल बनाने के लिए स्मोक मशीन इस्तेमाल की जाती है। इनमें ड्राई आइस आइस तेजी से गर्म किया जाता है तो वह धुंध के रूप में निकलती है और सिनेमेटिक इफेक्ट पैदा होता है।

बेल्जियम में बनेंगे वैक्सीन के डोज
फाइजर के मुताबिक, ब्रिटेन को वैक्सीन के डोज बेल्जियम के प्यूरस में बने प्लांट से मिलेंगे। जहाज तट पर आते ही वैक्सीन को ड्राई आइस से भरे दूसरे कंटेनर में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा, ताकि डोज 10 दिन तक सुरक्षित रह सकें। ड्राई आइस हर 15 दिन में बदलनी पड़ेगी, अन्यथा वैक्सीन बेकार हो जाएगी।

