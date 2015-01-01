पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्वीरों में पोलैंड का ‘डीपस्पॉट’:दुनिया का सबसे गहरा स्विमिंग पूल पर्यटकों के लिए खुला, 45.5 मीटर गहरे पूल में मेहमानों के रहने की व्यवस्था भी

2 मिनट पहले
  • पर्यटक डीप डाइविंग का अनुभव कर सकें इसलिए पूल में अंडरवाटर गुफाएं भी बनाई गईं
  • मेहमान कमरे से डाइविंग देख सकते हैं और अंडरवाटर रोमांच महसूस कर सकते हैं

पोलैंड में दुनिया का सबसे गहरा स्विमिंग पूल ‘डीपस्पॉट’ पर्यटकों के लिए खुल गया है। इसकी गहराई 45.5 मीटर (150 फुट) है। पर्यटक डीप डाइविंग का अनुभव कर सकें इसलिए इसके लिए इसमें अंडरवाटर गुफाएं भी बनाई गई हैं। आमतौर पर एक सामान्य पूल 25 मीटर गहरा होता है। यहां मेहमानों के रुकने की भी व्यवस्था है। वे कमरे के अंदर से ही डाइविंग को देख सकते हैं। अभी तक सबसे गहरे पूल का रिकॉर्ड 42 मीटर गहरे इटली के मोंटेग्राटो पूल के नाम था। यह रिकॉर्ड अब टूट चुका है।

पहले ही दिन 8 डाइवर्स पहुंचे

'डीपस्पॉट' पूल पोलैंड के सेंट्रल पॉलिश टाउन में बना है। यहां डाइवर्स को ट्रेनिंग भी दी जाएगी। शनिवार को पहली बार यह पर्यटकों के लिए खोला गया। पहले दिन यहां दर्जनों कस्टमर्स के साथ अंडरवाटर रोमांच का अनुभव करने के लिए 8 डाइवर्स भी पहुंचे।

'यहां डाइविंग सीखना मजेदार अनुभव'

39 साल के डाइविंग इंस्ट्रक्टर कैक्प्रजेक कहते हैं, इस पूल में मछलियां या कोरल रीफ मौजूद नहीं है। यह समुंद्र का विकल्प नहीं है लेकिन डाइविंग सीखने के लिए बेहतर जगह है। नए लोगों के लिए यहां डाइविंग सीखना काफी मजेदार अनुभव रहेगा।

'डीपस्पॉट' की लागत 78 करोड़ रुपए

पूल का तापमान 32 से 34 डिग्री तक रहता है। डाइविंग सीखने वालों के लिए यहां खासतौर पर अंडरवाटर टनल बनाई गई हैं। इसे तैयार होने में 2 साल का वक्त लगा है और लागत 78 करोड़ रुपए आई है।

छह माह बाद टूटेगा इस पूल रिकॉर्ड
ब्रिटेन में 164 फुट गहरा पूल तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसे तैयार होने में 6 माह का वक्त लगेगा। इसका नाम ब्लू आबेज रखा गया है। इसे तैयार करने वालों का दावा है, यह पूल रिसर्च, ट्रेनिंग और टेस्ट फेसिलिटी में काम आएगा। इसमें इंसान के अलावा रोबोट भी उतारे जा सकेंगे।

8 ओलम्पिक साइज पूल के बराबर इसका आकार
8 हजार क्यूबिक मीटर पानी की क्षमता वाला 'डीपस्पॉट' पूल 27 ओलम्पिक साइज वाले पूल के बराबर है। अंडरवाटर डाइनिंग स्पेस में 40 मेहमानों की क्षमता वाले कमरे बने हैं। इन कमरों से ही पूल की खूबसूरती को एंजॉय किया जा सकता है।

पूल के मॉडल की एक तस्वीर।
