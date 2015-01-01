पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pune Coronavirus Latest Update; Small Intestine Transplant Successfully On Maharashtra Covid 19 Patient

कोरोना का चौंकाने वाला मामला:10 साल के बच्चे में संक्रमण के बाद खून के थक्के जमे और आंत डैमेज हुई, पिता की आंत ट्रांसप्लांट की गई

10 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • किसी बच्चे में जीवित इंसान की आंत ट्रांसप्लांट होने का दुनिया का यह पहला मामला
  • ब्लड क्लॉटिंग और गैंगरीन के कारण आंत पूरी तरह से डैमेज हुई, अब बच्चा स्वस्थ है

कोरोना का संक्रमण आंतों को डैमेज कर सकता है। पुणे के 10 वर्षीय ओम घुले में ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है। ओम की छोटी आंत पूरी तरह से डैमेज हो चुकी थी। पिता की छोटी आंत का 200 सेमी हिस्सा ओम में ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया। किसी बच्चे में जीवित इंसान की आंत ट्रांसप्लांट होने का दुनिया का यह पहला मामला है। बच्चे को पूरी तरह से ठीक करने के लिए अब तक 4 महीने में चार बार सर्जरी की जा चुकी हैं। अब वह स्वस्थ है।

5 पॉइंट में समझिए, कैसे बिगड़ी हालत कि ट्रांसप्लांट करना पड़ा

1. कोरोना के कारण ब्लड क्लॉटिंग हुई
अगस्त की शुरुआत में ओम को पेट का दर्द उठ। उस समय यह किसी को नहीं मालूम था कि कोरोना से संक्रमित होने के बाद ब्लड क्लॉटिंग (खून के थक्के जमना) के कारण दर्द हो रहा है। बच्चे की आंत में गैंगरीन भी हो चुका था। खून के थक्के जमने के कारण शरीर में कई अंगों तक ब्लड नहीं पहुंच पा रहा था और आंतें डैमेज हो चुकी थीं।

2. सर्जरी करके आंत को निकाला गया
8 अगस्त को उसे पनवेल के एक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया गया। जांच में पता चला कि छोटी आंत डैमेज हो चुकी है और कोरोना से संक्रमित भी है। सर्जरी करके आंतों को निकाला गया। यहां ऑपरेशन के बाद उसे 28 अगस्त को पुणे के जुपिटर हॉस्पिटल में ट्रांसफर किया गया। यहां उसकी दो और सर्जरी हुईं।

3. गले में पोर्ट लगाकर खाना दिया गया
जुपिटर हॉस्पिटल के संक्रामक रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. राजीव सोमन के मुताबिक, बच्चा कोविड की गंभीर स्थिति से जूझ रहा था। ऐसा एक मामला इटली में सामने आया था, जिसमें मरीज की हालत बेहद नाजुक हो गई थी।

सर्जरी करने वाले डॉ. गौरव चौबल का कहना, आंत में संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सर्जरी करनी पड़ी। गले में खास तरह का पोर्ट लगाया गया इसकी मदद से खाना दिया गया। तीन महीने तक डोनर न मिलने के कारण दिक्कत बढ़ रही थी। अब लिवर तक इसका असर होने लगा था।

4. 10 घंटे चला आंत का ट्रांसप्लांट
4 नवम्बर को जुपिटर हॉस्पिटल में ट्रांसप्लांट की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। 5 नवम्बर को बच्चे में आंत ट्रांसप्लांट की गईं। 10 घंटे चली सर्जरी में पिता की आंत के एक हिस्से को बच्चे में ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया। बच्चे की हालत अब स्थिर है और 3 महीने में पहली बार उसने दाल-चावल खाया है।

5. जीवित इंसान 40% आंत डोनेट कर सकता है
एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, कोई भी जीवित स्वस्थ इंसान अपनी आंत का 40 फीसदी हिस्सा डोनेट कर सकता है। बच्चे को आंत का एक हिस्सा डोनेट करने के बाद पिता पूरी तरह से रिकवर हो चुके हैं। सर्जरी के 8वें दिन से बच्चा सामान्य तरीके से खाना ले रहा है।

