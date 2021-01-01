पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तस्वीरों में दुर्लभ उल्लू:130 साल में पहली बार न्यूयॉर्क के सेंट्रल पार्क में दिखा दुर्लभ हिम उल्लू, इसे अकेले रहना पसंद

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आमतौर पर दूसरे उल्लू दिन में सोते हैं लेकिन यह दिन में भी एक्टिव रहता है
  • नर उल्लू पूरी तरह से सफेद होता है, मादा के शरीर पर ब्राउन चकत्ते दिखते हैं

हाल ही में न्यूयॉर्क के सेंट्रल पार्क में 130 साल में पहली बार दुर्लभ हिम उल्लू देखा गया। इसकी जानकारी न्यूयॉर्क सिटी डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ पार्क्स एंड रिक्रिएशन सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट के जरिए दी। पोस्ट में लिखा है, हिम उल्लू को अकेले रहना पसंद है। कृपया इससे दूरी बनाए रखें, ताकि हर कोई इस अनूठे पल का अनुभव कर सके।

यह दूसरे उल्लुओं से एकदम अलग

वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, आमतौर पर दूसरे उल्लू दिन में सोते हैं और रात में शिकार के लिए जागते हैं। लेकिन हिम उल्लू दिन में भी एक्टिव रहते हैं। इस प्रजाति का नर उल्लू पूरी तरह से सफेद होता है लेकिन मादा के शरीर पर ब्राउन रंग के चकत्ते दिखते हैं।

साभार: ब्रेडली जे केन
साभार: ब्रेडली जे केन

आर्कटिक टुंड्रा में पाया जाता है

हिम उल्लू खासतौर पर उत्तरी गोलार्ध के आर्कटिक टुंड्रा में पाया जाता है। ये सर्दियों के दिनों में अपना शिकार ढूंढने के लिए आर्कटिक टुंड्रा पहुंचते हैं। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, इसे अपने आसपास इंसानों का दखल बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं है।

रहने की जगह तलाश रहा
वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, नॉर्थ अमेरिका में उल्लुओं की संख्या अधिक है, लेकिन जलवायु परिवर्तन के कारण धरती का तापमान बढ़ रहा है। नतीजा, उल्लुओं की संख्या में कमी आ रही है।

पक्षियों के संरक्षण के लिए काम करने वाली संस्था ऑडुबॉन सोसायटी के डायरेक्टर ब्रुकी बैटमैन कहते हैं, हो सकता है हिम उल्लू न्यूयॉर्क में रहने की जगह तलाश रहा हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser