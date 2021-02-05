पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Repeated Nail Breakage Indicates Your Vitamin A And C Deficiency; Its Blue Sign Indicates Lack Of Oxygen In The Body

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेहत का हाल:नाखून का बार-बार टूटना बताता है आपमें विटामिन-ए और सी की कमी है; इसका नीला पड़ना शरीर में ऑक्सीजन की कमी का है इशारा

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आप सेहतमंद हैं या नहीं, नाखून इसका इशारा करते हैं। नाखून में दिखने वाले छोटे-छोटे बदलाव किसी बड़ी बीमारी की कहानी कहते हैं। जैसे- नाखून का नीला पड़ना शरीर में ऑक्सीजन की कमी का इशारा है और इसका पीला पड़ना बताता है कि इंसान डायबिटीज या हायपोथायरॉयड का मरीज हो सकता है। जानिए, नाखून में दिखने वाले 7 बदलाव कौन से रोग की ओर इशारा करते हैं...

सोर्स: मेनो क्लीनिक सेंटर फॉर फंक्शनल मेडिसिन, वेब एमडी, नेशनल सोरायसिस फाउंडेशन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें