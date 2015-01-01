पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Russia Sputnik V Vaccine Vs. Alcohol; Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) Alert Latest News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूस में वैक्सीनेशन से पहले अलर्ट:स्पूतनिक-वी वैक्सीन लेने वालों को दो माह तक शराब से दूर रहने की सलाह, जानें यह अलर्ट कितना जरूरी

17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोग बोले, फेस्टिव सीजन में शराब छोड़ने का तनाव टीके के बुरे असर से भी बदतर होगा
  • WHO के मुताबिक, शराब पीने के मामले में रशिया दुनिया का चौथा सबसे बड़ा देश

दुनिया में सबसे पहले वैक्सीन बनाने वाले रूस में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम शुरू किया जाना है। इसके लिए यहां अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। रूसी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने 'स्पूतनिक-वी' वैक्सीन लेने वालों को अगले 2 महीने तक शराब न पीने की सलाह दी है। रशियन वैक्सीन 'स्पूतनिक-वी' की दो डोज 21-21 दिन के अंतराल पर दी जाएगी।

सबसे पहले समझिए डिप्टी पीएम ने लोगों से क्या अपील
रूस के डिप्टी पीएम टाटियाना गोलिकोवा ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान लोगों से कम से कम 42 दिन तक ये सावधानी बरतने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा, लोग भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचें। मास्क जरूर लगाएं। सैनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करें। लोगों के कॉन्टेक्ट में कम रहें। अल्कोहल लेना बंद करें। ऐसी इम्यूनोसप्रेसेंट दवाएं भी न लें जो इम्युनिटी को बढ़ने से रोकती हों।

अल्कोहल और वैक्सीन पर अलग-अलग बयान
रशिया की कंज्यूमर सेफ्टी हेड ऐना पोपोवा कहती हैं, वैक्सीन के दोनों इंजेक्शन लेने के दौरान 42 दिन तक अल्कोहल लेना बंद कर दें। अगर हेल्दी बॉडी और वैक्सीन का इम्यून रेस्पॉन्स बेहतर चाहिए तो शराब पीना बंद करना होगा।

'स्पूतनिक-वी' वैक्सीन तैयार करने वाले अलेक्जेंडर गिंट्सबर्ग का बयान सरकार की अपील के उलट है। अलेक्जेंडर ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, एक गिलास शेम्पेन न तो आपको परेशान करेगी और न ही इम्यून सिस्टम को। न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर के मुताबिक, अलेक्जेंडर का कहना है, इंजेक्शन लेने से 3 दिन पहले और 3 दिन बाद तक शराब न लें। यह सलाह हर वैक्सीन पर लागू होती है, स्पूतनिक-वी पर भी।

ब्रिटेन में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू लेकिन ऐसी गाइडलाइन नहीं जारी की

ब्रिटेन में वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। लोगों को फाइजर की वैक्सीन दी जा रही है लेकिन यहां ऐसी कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं जारी की गई। अमेरिकी कम्पनी फाइजर के प्रवक्ता ने भी पुष्टि की है कि वैक्सीन की सेफ्टी के लिए हमने अल्कोहल न लेने की सलाह नहीं दी है।

कुछ हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि वैक्सीन लगने के बाद शराब लेने से इंसान के इम्यून सिस्टम पर असर पड़ने के मामले बहुत कम ही देखे गए हैं।

सरकारी की चेतावनी से रूस से लोगों में बढ़ा गुस्सा
रशिया में बड़े स्तर पर वैक्सीनेशन के लिए तैयारी जोरों पर है। ट्रायल पूरा होने के बाद डॉक्टर्स, जवान, टीचर्स और सोशल वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मुताबिक, शराब पीने के मामले में रशिया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा चौथा देश है। यहां का एक इंसान सालभर में 15 लीटर शराब पी जाता है।

सरकार के नए अलर्ट के बाद रशिया के लोगों में गुस्सा है। मॉस्को में रहने वाली एलेना क्रीवेन कहती हैं, शराब से दूरी मुझे परेशान करती है। शायद ही मैं शराब से दूरी बना पाऊं। मुझे लगता है इस फेस्टिव सीजन में शराब छोड़ने का तनाव टीके के बुरे असर से भी बदतर होगा।

ये भी पढ़ें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें