पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Sharad Purnima 2020 Why Kheer Puts In Moonlight Significant Purnimas Or Full Moon Nights

शरद पूर्णिमा आज:कैसे बनती है चांदनी और चांद की रोशनी में क्यों रखते हैं खीर, एक्सपर्ट से समझें इसका विज्ञान

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुर्वेद के मुताबिक, चांद में रखी खीर आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ाती है
  • यह तन-मन की गर्मी को शांत करती है और इम्युनिटी बढ़ाती है

आज शरद पूर्णिमा है। चंद्रमा बच्चे के लिए चंदा मामा, विज्ञान के लिए धरती का एकमात्र उपग्रह और मान्यताओं में अमृत वर्षा करने वाला देवता कहा गया है। ग्रंथों के मुताबिक, शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में आकाश से अमृत बरसता है। सूरज की झुलसाने वाली गर्मी के बाद पूर्णिमा की रात में पूर्ण चंद्र की किरणें शीतलता बरसाती हैं, जो तन-मन की उष्णता कम करती है।

शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा अपनी संपूर्ण 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण रहता है। पूर्णिमा तिथि का स्वामी भी स्वयं चंद्रमा ही है, इसलिए उसकी किरणों से इस रात अमृत की वर्षा होने की मान्यता है। आयुर्वेद के अनुसार रातभर इसकी रोशनी में रखी खीर खाने से रोग दूर होते हैं।

चांद की रोशनी से हमारी सेहत कैसे प्रभावित होती है, यही समझने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर ऐप ने विशेषज्ञों से बात की। इंटर-यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ एस्ट्रोनॉमी एंड एस्ट्रोफिजिक्स के प्रोफेसर्स और आयुर्वेद विशेषज्ञ से जानिए इसकी पूरी कहानी...

कैसे बनती है चांदनी

एस्ट्रोनॉमी विशेषज्ञ प्रो. श्याम टंडन के मुताबिक, बारिश के बाद पहली पूर्णिमा को शरद पूर्णिमा के पर्व के रूप में मनाया जाता है। बारिश का दौर खत्म होने के कारण हवा साफ होती है यही सबसे बड़ा कारण है। इसके बाद से मौसम में ठंडक आती है और ओस के साथ कोहरा पड़ना शुरू हो जाता है।

एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर श्रुद मोरे के मुताबिक, चांद अंधेरे में चमकता है, लेकिन चांद की अपनी कोई चमक नहीं होती। सूर्य की किरणें जब चांद पर पड़ती हैं, तो ये परावर्तित होती हैं और चांद चमकता हुआ नजर आता है। इसकी रोशनी जमीन पर चांदनी के रूप में गिरती है।

एस्ट्रोनॉमी विशेषज्ञ प्रो. समीर धुर्डे कहते हैं कि धरती पर इन किरणों की तीव्रता बेहद कम होने के कारण यह किसी तरह से कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचातीं। प्राचीनकाल से ही पूर्णिमा का लोगों के जीवन में काफी महत्व रहा है, क्योंकि दूसरी रातों के मुकाबले इस दिन चंद्रमा, आम दिनों की तुलना में ज्यादा चांदनी बिखेरता है। इसलिए पूर्णिमा की चांदनी का विशेष महत्व होता है।

शरद पूर्णिमा को कोजागर पूर्णिमा और रास पूर्णिमा के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। इस दिन रखे जाने वाले व्रत को कौमुदी व्रत भी कहते हैं। इस दिन खीर का महत्व इसलिए भी है कि यह दूध से बनी होती है और दूध को चंद्रमा का प्रतीक माना गया है। चंद्रमा मन का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है।

प्रो. धुर्डे कहते हैं, शरद पूर्णिमा को चांद की रोशनी में दूध रखने की परंपरा है। लोग व्रत के अंत में रोशनी में रखा दूध या खीर लेते हैं, लेकिन विज्ञान के मुताबिक, रोशनी से दूध पर कोई असर नहीं देखा गया है। धरती पर दिन-रात की स्थिति अलग-अलग होने से चांद का स्वरूप भी अलग-अलग दिख सकता है। कई बार चांद के चारों ओर इंद्रधनुष की तरह रिंग भी दिखती हैं, इसे 'हेलो रिंग' कहते हैं लेकिन यह किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं पहुंचातीं।

चांद की रोशनी अधिक होने के कारण असर ज्यादा

नेचुरोपैथी और आयुर्वेद विशेषज्ञ डॉ. किरण गुप्ता कहती हैं कि शरद पूर्णिमा की शुरुआत ही वर्षा ऋतु के अंत में होती है। इस दिन चांद धरती के सबसे करीब होता है, रोशनी सबसे ज्यादा होने के कारण इनका असर भी अधिक होता है। इस दौरान चांद की किरणें जब खीर पर पड़ती हैं तो उस पर भी इसका असर होता है।

रातभर चांदनी में रखी हुई खीर शरीर और मन को ठंडा रखती है। ग्रीष्म ऋतु की गर्मी को शांत करती और शरीर की रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता को बढ़ाती है। यह पेट को ठंडक पहुंचाती है। श्वांस के रोगियों को इससे फायदा होता है साथ ही आंखों रोशनी भी बेहतर होती है।

डॉ. किरण यह भी कहती हैं कि चांद की रोशनी में कई रोगों का इलाज करने की खासियत होती है। चंद्रमा की रोशनी इंसान के पित्त दोष को कम करती है। एक्जिमा, गुस्सा, हाई बीपी, सूजन और शरीर से दुर्गंध जैसी समस्या होने पर चांद की रोशनी का सकारात्मक असर होता है। सुबह की सूरज की किरणें और चांद की रोशनी शरीर पर सकारात्मक असर छोड़ती हैं।

खीर में ड्राय फ्रूट डालें, ये इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाते हैं

डॉ. किरण कहती हैं कि शरद पूर्णिमा को खीर को रात भर चांद की रोशनी में रखने के बाद ही खाना चाहिए। इसे चलनी से ढंक भी सकते हैं। खीर में कुछ चीजों का होना जरूरी है, जैसे दालचीनी, काली मिर्च, घिसा हुआ नारियल, किशमिश, छुहारा। रातभर इसे चांदनी में रखने से इसकी तासीर बदलती है और रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ती है।

मान्यताओं के अनुसार संभव हो तो खीर को चांदी के बर्तन में बनाना चाहिए। चांदी में रोग प्रतिरोधकता अधिक होती है। इससे विषाणु दूर रहते हैं। इसमें हल्दी का उपयोग करना मना है। हर इंसान को कम से कम 30 मिनट तक शरद पूर्णिमा का स्नान करना चाहिए। रात्रि 10 से 12 बजे तक का समय बेहतन माना जाता है।

दूध में लैक्टिक अम्ल और अमृत तत्व होता है। यह तत्व चंद्रमा की किरणों से अधिक मात्रा में शक्ति का शोषण करता है। चावल में स्टार्च होने के कारण यह प्रक्रिया और आसान हो जाती है। इसी कारण शरद पूर्णिमा की रात्रि में खीर खुले आसमान में रखने का विधान किया गया है।

  • मान्यता है कि इस दिन आसमान से अमृत बरसता है, क्योंकि चांद की रोशनी में औषधीय गुण होते हैं जिसमें कई असाध्य रोगों को दूर करने की क्षमता होती है।
  • एक मान्यता यह भी है कि इस दिन ही मां लक्ष्‍मी का जन्‍म हुआ था। इस वजह से देश के कई हिस्‍सों में इस दिन मां लक्ष्‍मी की पूजा की जाती है, जिसे कोजागरी लक्ष्‍मी पूजा के नाम से जाना जाता है।
  • ऐसा मानते हैं कि इस दिन देवी लक्ष्मी अपनी सवारी उल्लू पर बैठकर भगवान विष्णु के साथ पृथ्वी का भ्रमण करने आती हैं। इसलिए आसमान में चंद्रमा भी सोलह कलाओं से चमकता है।
  • शरद पूर्णिमा की चांदनी रात में जो भगवान विष्णु सहित देवी लक्ष्मी और उनके वाहन की पूजा करते हैं, उनकी मनोकामना पूरी होती है।
  • शरद पूर्णिमा की रात्रि में जागने की परंपरा भी है। यह पूर्णिमा जागृति पूर्णिमा के नाम से भी जानी जाती है।
  • भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में शरद पूर्णिमा को कुमार पूर्णिमा भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन कुंवारी लड़कियां सुयोग्‍य वर के लिए भगवान कार्तिकेय की पूजा करती हैं। इस दिन लड़कियां सुबह उठकर स्‍नान करने के बाद सूर्य को भोग लगाती हैं और दिन भर व्रत रखती हैं। शाम के समय चंद्रमा की पूजा करने के बाद अपना व्रत खोलती हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें