  • 'Skin Patch' Will Monitor Diseases Like Blood Pressure, Diabetes, It Will Tell How Much Increased Blood Pressure, Sugar And Heart Rate

मॉनिटरिंग पैच:ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज जैसी बीमारियों पर नजर रखेगा 'स्किन पैच', यह बताएगा कितना बढ़ा बीपी, शुगर और हार्ट रेट

एक घंटा पहले
  • अमेरिका की कैलिफोर्निया सैन डिएगो यूनिवर्सिटी ने तेयार किया स्किन पैच
  • दावा, पसीने की मदद बताएगा शरीर में कैफीन और अल्कोहल का लेवल

अब एक स्किन पैच की मदद से ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज और दूसरी बीमारियों पर नजर रखी जा सकेगी। इसे तैयार करने वाली कैलिफोर्निया सैन डिएगो यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, एक पैच की मदद से हार्ट रेट और शरीर में ग्लूकोज के लेवल की भी मॉनिटरिंग की जा सकेगी।

मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग करना होगा आसान
शोधकर्ता लू यिन कहते हैं, इस पैच को गले में लगाया जाएगा। यह स्ट्रेचबल है। यह पैच खासकर उन मरीजों के लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगा जो किसी बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं और उस बीमारी पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।

लू यिन के मुताबिक, महामारी के कारण अभी भी लोग फोन के जरिए डॉक्टर से सलाह ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में ये पैच दूर बैठे मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग करेगा और डॉक्टर इसकी रिपोर्ट से मरीज की हालत को समझ सकेंगे।

ऐसे काम करता है स्किन पैच
प्रो. जोसेफ वेंग कहते हैं, कई सेंसर को मिलाकर हमने एक स्टैम्प जैसा प्लेटफॉर्म तैयार किया है। इसे स्किन पैच का रूप दिया गया है। इसे गर्दन पर लगाया जाएगा क्योंकि इस हिस्से से ब्लड प्रेशर को मापना आसान होता है।

स्किन पैच में दो तरह के सेंसर हैं। पहला ब्लड प्रेशर सेंसर और दूसरा केमिकल सेंसर। गर्दन पर पैच लगाने पर अल्ट्रासाउंड वेव की मदद से शरीर के ब्लड प्रेशर का पता चलता है। केमिकल सेंसर पसीने की जांच करते हैं और इसमें मौजूद लैक्टेट, कैफीन और अल्कोहल का लेवल बताते हैं।

ICU में कई तरह की डिवाइस का नहीं होगा इस्तेमाल
इसे तैयार करने वाले वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, ICU में मौजूद मरीज में अलग-अलग चीजों की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए कई मेडिकल डिवाइस का इस्तेमाल होता है। अब नए स्किन पैच की मदद से कई तरह मेडिकल डिवाइस का प्रयोग नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

