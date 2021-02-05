पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Stress Side Effects | What Are The 16 Signs Of Stress? Heart Attack, Chest, And Abdominal Pain

तनाव के 16 साइडइफेक्ट:तनाव वैक्सीन का असर कम कर सकता है, ग्राफिक से समझिए तनाव शरीर के किन हिस्सों पर बुरा असर डालता है

8 मिनट पहले
  • हार्ट अटैक, पेट दर्द और मांसपेशियों में अकड़न की एक वजह है तनाव

कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाने जा रहे हैं तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें। अमेरिकी वैज्ञानिकों ने हालिया रिसर्च में कहा है कि तनाव और डिप्रेशन में रहते हैं तो आप पर वैक्सीन का असर कम हो सकता है। आसान भाषा में समझें तो इसका असर वैक्सीन लगने के बाद शरीर में बढ़ने वाली इम्युनिटी पर पड़ सकता है।

ओहियो स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, रिसर्च बताती है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के असर और इंसान की मेंटल हेल्थ से कनेक्शन है। अब तक हुई अलग-अलग रिसर्च में भी साबित हो चुका है कि तनाव सिर्फ इम्युनिटी पर ही नहीं शरीर पर 16 तरह असर डाल सकता है। तनाव लेने पर सिरदर्द से लेकर हार्ट अटैक तक के मामले सामने आते हैं।

कैसे समझें, तनाव से जूझ रहे हैं

साइकोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. अनामिका पापड़ीवाल कहती है, कमजोरी महसूस करना, नींद न आना, थकान महसूस करना, पेटदर्द और मांसपेशियों में दर्द रहता है तो डॉक्टरी सलाह लें। यह लक्षण स्ट्रेस यानी तनाव से जुड़े हैं।

मेंटल हेल्थ को दुरुस्त रखने के 4 तरीके

1. दोस्तों और फैमिली मेम्बर्स से बात करना न छोड़ें
घरवालों, दोस्तों, कलीग और रिश्तेदारों से दूरी न बनाएं। कॉलिंग, मैसेज, कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की मदद से इनसे कनेक्ट रहें। डॉ. अनामिका कहती है, जब हम लोगों बात करते रहते हैं तो मन में नकारात्मक विचार कम पनपते हैं। तनाव और डिप्रेशन के मामले ज्यादातर अकेलापन महसूस करने के कारण सामने आते हैं।

2. अपनी हॉबीज में खुद को बिजी रखें
स्ट्रेस दूर करने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है, खुद को उन कामों में बिजी रखें जो आपको करना पसंद है। जैसे- राइटिंग, गार्डनिंग, डांसिंग, वर्कआउट आदि। घर पर रहते हुए अपनी स्किल्स को तराशें ताकि दिमाग में नेगेटिव थॉट्स की एंट्री न हो सके।

3. म्यूजिक सुनें ये मन की उदासी दूर करता है
म्यूजिक उदास मन में एनर्जी भरने का काम करता है। यह रिसर्च में भी साबित हो चुका है। जब कभी भी तनाव या डिप्रेशन से जूझें तो बीच-बीच में म्यूजिक सुनें। यह मन में ऐसे हार्मोन को रिलीज करने में मदद करता जो आपको खुश रखते हैं।

4. हर वक्त घर में बंद रहना भी ठीक नहीं
तनाव में हैं तो खुद को घर में कैद न करें। बाहर निकलें घूमे-फिरें। दोस्तों के साथ आउटिंग प्लान करें। इस तरह ध्यान बंटेगा और मन की उदासी दूर होगी। खुद को जितना बिजी रखेंगे उतना ही बेहतर है।

