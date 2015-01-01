पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौकाने वाली दुर्लभ बीमारी:18 साल की लड़की के पेट में मिला बालों का गुच्छा, बाल खाने की आदत के कारण पेट दर्द से परेशान थी

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर्स के मुताबिक, इस बीमारी को रिपुंजल सिंड्रोम कहते हैं
  • 10 लाख में से एक इंसान को होती है यह दुर्लभ बीमारी

बिहार के सारण जिले के गरखा की रहने वाली 18 साल की युवती पेट दर्द से परेशान थी। एक महीने से उसके पेट में दर्द हो रहा था। दवा देने पर भी दर्द से राहत नहीं मिली, तो उसके पिता इंदिरा गांधी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस लेकर आए। गैस्ट्रो सर्जरी विभाग के ओपीडी में उसे दिखाया।

डॉ. राकेश कुमार सिंह ने जांच कराई। इंडोस्कोपी और सीटी स्कैन जांच कराई गई। जांच से पचा चला कि युवती के पेट और इंटेस्टाइन में बालों का गुच्छा जमा है।

सर्जरी करने का निर्णय लिया

डॉक्टर्स ने निर्णय लिया कि बाल के गुच्छे को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन करना पड़ेगा। पता चला कि युवती को लंबे समय से बाल और बोरे का सूत खाने की आदत है। डॉ. मनीष मंडल की टीम ने सर्जरी की।

ऑपरेशन करके जब बाल का गुच्छा निकाला गया तो डॉक्टर्स भी चौक गए। डॉ. मंडल ने बताया कि 10 लाख में से एक मरीज में यह बीमारी मिलती है। डॉक्टरों की टीम में डॉ. राकेश कुमार सिंह, डॉ. मनीष कुमार, डॉ. ओम प्रकाश भारती, डॉ. संजीव कुमार, डॉ. तुलिका, डॉ. सन्नी आदि शामिल थे।

मानसिक राेगियाें में दिखती है यह आदत
इस बीमारी को रिपुंजल सिंड्रोम के नाम से जाना जाता है। चिकित्सकीय भाषा में इसे ट्राइकोबिजोर (पेट में बाल का गुच्छा) जाना जाता है। डॉ. आशीष कुमार झा के मुताबिक इसके पहले भी एक लड़की में यह बीमारी मिली थी।

यह दुर्लभ बीमारी है। जाने-अनजाने में लाेग अपने सिर का बाल खाते रहते हैं। धीरे-धीरे बाल पेट में जमा होने लगता है और गुच्छा बनने लगता है। अधिकतर यह मानसिक रोग (ट्राइकोफेजिया) से ग्रसित लड़कियों में होता है। अमूमन यह बीमारी किशोरावस्था की लड़कियों में देखने को मिलती है।

कब्ज होना, वजन गिरना और भूख न लगना इसके लक्षण

इस बीमारी से पीड़ित होने पर लड़कियों में कब्ज, वजन का कम होना, भूख नहीं लगना, कई बार आंत में रुकावट होने पर स्थिति घातक घातक साबित हो सकती है। अगर घर के बच्चे में ये लक्षण नजर आते हैं तो डॉक्टर से सम्पर्क करें।

