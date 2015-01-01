पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्लभ घटना:ब्राजील में नदी किनारे आई कछुओं की सुनामी, 92 हजार से अधिक कछुए पैदा हुए; वीडियो में दिखा दुर्लभ नजारा

रियो डी जेनेरियो26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इनकी देखभाल करने वाली ब्राजील वाइल्डलाइफ कंजर्वेशन सोसायटी ने जारी किया वीडियो
  • अंडे और मांस की तस्करी के कारण इन साउथ अमेरिकन रिवर टर्टल्स की संख्या घट रही है

ब्राजील में पुरुस नदी के किनारे 92 हजार से अधिक कछुए पैदा हुए। इसका एक वीडियो ब्राजील वाइल्डलाइफ कंजर्वेशन सोसायटी ने जारी किया है। सोसायटी के मुताबिक, ये दुर्लभ घटना है क्योंकि ऐसा दुनिया में कुछ ही जगहों पर होता है। इन्हें आम भाषा साउथ अमेरिकन रिवर टर्टल्स कहते हैं।

तस्करी के कारण इनकी संख्या घटी
इन साउथ अमेरिकन रिवर टर्टल्स की आबादी मांस और अंडे की तस्करी के कारण घट रही है। ब्राजील वाइल्डलाइफ कंजर्वेशन सोसायटी के मुताबिक, संरक्षित इलाके में बड़े पैमाने पर कछुओं का जन्म होना बड़ी बात है। इस इलाके में आम लोगों का आना मना है।

सोसायटी के सदस्य मादा कछुओं की देखभाल करते हैं। लुप्तप्राय प्रजातियों को बचाने और इनके संरक्षित रखने के लिए सोसायटी काम कर रही है। इन्हें समझने के लिए इन पर रिसर्च भी की जाती है।

कई दिनों तक दिखता है कछुओं का झुंड
वाइल्डलाइफ कंजर्वेशन सोसाइटी के मुताबिक, हर साल इस इलाके में साउथ अमेरिकन रिवर टर्टल्स प्रजनन के लिए आते हैं। अंडों से बाहर निकलने में इन्हें महीनों का समय लगता है। अंडों से बाहर आने के बाद ये रेतीले बालू से निकलकर नदी की तरफ रुख करते हैं। ऐसा कई दिनों तक होता है। हर दिन हजारों कछुए अंडों से निकलकर झुंड के रूप में दिखते हैं।

अंडों से निकलकर नदी तक पहुंचना यादगार पल
वाइल्डलाइफ कंजर्वेशन सोसाइटी की एक्वाटिक टर्टल एक्सपर्ट कैमिला फेरारा कहती हैं, इन विशालकाय कछुओं का अंडों से निकलना और नदी तक पहुंचना यादगार क्षण होता है। इन कछुओं की प्रजाति को बचाने के लिए काफी मेहनत की जा रही है।

Turtle Tsunami: MOS from @WCSNewsroom on Vimeo.

