पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Two Tagged Amur Falcons, World’s Longest Travelling Bird Return To Manipur After Flying 29,000 Km For Over A Year

संरक्षण की पहल:एक साल में 33 हजार किमी. का चक्कर लगाकर लौटी चिड़िया, अब इन्हें रेडियो टैग से बचाने की तैयारी; जानिए कैसे

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चिड़िया की पीठ पर लगा रेडियो टैग इनके सफर से जुड़ी कई जानकारियां देता है और संरक्षित करने में मदद करता है।
  • नवम्बर 2019 में मणिपुर से पांच चिड़ियों को छोड़ा गया था
  • इनमें से सिर्फ 2 लौटीं और 3 चिड़ियों की मौत हो गई

एक साल में 29 हजार किलोमीटर का चक्कर लगाकर एक चिड़िया मणिपुर वापस लौटी है। इस चिड़िया का नाम 'इरांग' है। नवम्बर 2019 में ऐसी पांच चिड़िया मणिपुर के तमेंगलोंग जिले से छोड़ी गई थीं। इनमें से तीन की मौत हो गई।

लोकेशन की मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए इनमें रेडियो-टैग लगाया गया था। इनमें इयांग के अलावा एक और चिड़िया चियूलॉन हाल ही में वापस लौटी। चियूलॉन ने 33 हजार किलोमीटर की दूरी पूरी की है। पिछले साल इनके उड़ान भरने से पहले मणिपुर के वन विभाग ने भारतीय वन्यजीव संस्थान के साथ मिलकर पांच बाजों को रेडियो टैग लगाया था।

4 महीने भारत में रहते हैं

कबूतर के आकार की आमर फॉल्कंस यानी इयांग बर्ड एक प्रवासी पक्षी है। यह साइबेरिया का रहने वाला है। यह चिड़िया सर्दियों से पहले भारत के लिए उड़ान भरती हैं और उत्तर-पूर्व भारत में ये करीब दो महीने तक रहती हैं। इसके बाद ये दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए उड़ान भरती हैं। वहां, ये करीब 4 महीने रहती हैं।

क्यों शुरू हुई महिम और कैसे काम करता है रेडियो टैग
प्रवासी पक्षियों की घटती संख्या को रोकने के लिए पर्यावरण मंत्रालय ने यह मुहिम शुरू की थी। इसमें आमर फॉल्कंस को खासतौर पर शामिल किया गया है। पक्षियों में लगा रेडियो टैग यह बताता है कि किस रास्ते से उसने सफर तय किया। वह कहां पर रुका। ये सभी बातें पक्षियों को संरक्षित करने में मदद करती हैं।

ये चिड़िया क्यों होती है माइग्रेट
तमेंगलोंग के डिविजनल फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर केएच हिटलर के मुताबिक, हमें इस बात की खुशी है कि दो चिड़िया चियूलॉन और इयांग 361 दिन बाद पूरा एक चक्कर लगाकर लौट आई हैं। चियूलॉन 26 अक्टूबर को लौटी थी और इयांग 28 अक्टूबर को वापस आई।

हिटलर कहते हैं, इनके वापस लौटने पर हमें कई नई जानकारियां मिल रही हैं। जैसे, इन्हें सर्दियों से दिक्कत है, इसलिए ये सर्दियों से पहले साइबेरिया से उड़कर भारत आती हैं।

खाने के लिए इनका शिकार हुआ और संख्या घटती गई

हिटलर कहते हैं, इयांग जब तमेंगलोंग से 200 किलोमीटर दूर चंदेल में लौटी थी तो हमारा उससे कनेक्शन टूट गया था लेकिन बाद में यह तमेंगलोंग के पूचिंग में पहुंची। इन्हें नवम्बर 2019 को छोड़ा गया था।

अमूल फॉल्कंस का शिकार खाने के लिए किया जाता था लेकिन अब इन्हें संरक्षित किया जा रहा है। मणिपुर और नगालैंड में इसका खासा रखा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें