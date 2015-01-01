पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Unmarried Women At Greater Risk From Hypertension? Here's American Scientists Latest Research

महिलाओं के लिए रिसर्च:अकेले रहने वाली महिलाओं में हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का 28% और विधवाओं में 33% अधिक खतरा, ऐसे कंट्रोल करें बीपी

9 मिनट पहले
  • कनाडा में 45 से 85 साल के 28,238 पुरुष-महिलाओं पर रिसर्च हुई
  • रिसर्च के मुताबिक, तलाकशुदा महिलाओं में 21% अधिक हाई बीपी का खतरा

शादीशुदा न होने का कनेक्शन हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से भी है। अमेरिका में हुई रिसर्च कहती है, ऐसी महिलाएं जिनकी शादी नहीं हुई है उनमें हाई ब्लड प्रेशर यानी हायपरटेंशन का खतरा अधिक है। हायपरटेंशन जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, शादी और जेंडर का हायपरटेंशन से क्या कनेक्शन है, इसे समझने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों ने स्टडी की।

इन्हें खतरा अधिक
कनाडा में 45 से 85 साल 28,238 पुरुष-महिलाओं पर रिसर्च की गई। रिसर्च में सामने आया कि शादीशुदा के मुकाबले अकेले रहने वाली महिलाएं 28 फीसदी तक अधिक हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से परेशान रहती हैं। वहीं, तलाकशुदा महिलाओं में 21 फीसदी और विधवा महिलाओं में 33 फीसदी अधिक हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का खतरा रहता है।

कुंवारे पुरुषों में हाई बीपी के मामले कम क्यों?
रिसर्च के मुताबिक, कुंवारे पुरुषों की स्थिति इसके उलट है। अकेले रहने वाले पुरुषों में हाई बीपी का खतरा कम है क्योंकि ये अधिक तनाव नहीं लेते। मिलनसार होने के कारण इनमें ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने का खतरा कम रहता है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, जिन महिलाओं के दोस्त बेहद कम होते हैं उनमें भी हायपरटेंशन का खतरा 15 फीसदी तक अधिक होता है।

ब्लड प्रेशर को ऐसे समझें

मेडिकल न्यूट्रीशनिस्ट डॉ बिस्वरूप राय चौधरी का कहना हैं कि ब्लड प्रेशर बीमारी नहीं, यह शरीर में होने वाले नकारात्मक बदलाव का एक लक्षण है। इसे काबू करने के दो फॉर्मूले हैं। पहला, अपनी रोज के खाने में 50 फीसदी फल और कच्ची सब्जियां खाएं। दूसरा, नमक और तेल से दूर रहें।

हाई और लो बीपी, दोनों खतरनाक

बहुत ज्यादा या कम बीपी दोनों ही खतरनाक हैं। नई परिभाषा के अनुसार, अगर ब्लड प्रेशर 160/100 से नीचे है तो इसे हाई बीपी नहीं मानेंगे। अगर इस आंकड़े के ऊपर लगातार बीपी बना रहता है तो इसे हाई बीपी मान सकते हैं। अगर यह 100/60 रहता है या इससे नीचे रहता है तो लो-बीपी मानेंगे। जब बेचैनी, सिरदर्द, कमजोरी, सुस्ती महसूस हो तो इसका मतलब है बीपी ज्यादा या कम है। ऐसा महसूस न होने पर स्थिति सामान्य है, परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं।

सीधे तौर पर ऐसा नहीं होता और सिर्फ एक दिन में भी ऐसा नहीं होगा। लंबे समय तक मोबाइल के इस्तेमाल से ट्यूमर की आशंका रहती है। शरीर में ट्यूमर बनने से बीपी बढ़ सकता है।

