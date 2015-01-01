पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परवरिश से जुड़ी रिसर्च:बच्चे को मोटापे से बचाना है तो जन्म से एक साल बाद तक विटामिन-डी की कमी न होने दें, ऐसे पूरी करें कमी

  • अमेरिका की मिशिगन यूनिवर्सिटी ने अपनी रिसर्च में किया दावा
  • विटामिन-डी मिलने पर हार्ट डिसीज, स्ट्रोक और टाइप-2 डायबिटीज का खतरा घटता है

अपने बच्चे को मोटापे से बचाना चाहते हैं तो एक साल की उम्र तक विटामिन-डी की कमी न होने दें। विटामिन-डी की कमी होने पर बच्चे में मेटाबॉलिक सिंड्रोम का खतरा बढ़ता है। ऐसा होने पर बच्चों में 16-17 साल की उम्र में ही ब्लड शुगर, कोलेस्ट्रॉल और चर्बी बढ़नी शुरू हो जाती है।

रिसर्च करने वाली अमेरिका की मिशिगन यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, बच्चे को शुरुआत से ही विटामिन-डी मिलता है तो भविष्य में हार्ट डिसीज, स्ट्रोक और टाइप-2 डायबिटीज का खतरा भी घटता है।

मध्यम आय वर्ग के बच्चों पर की रिसर्च

वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, बच्चों को विटामिन-डी से भरपूर दूध पिलाते हैं तो मोटापे का खतरा कम हो जाता है। विटामिन-डी की कमी से होने वाले खतरों को समझने के लिए रिसर्चर्स ने मध्यम आय वर्ग वाले शहर चिली में 1800 बच्चों को अलग किया। इसमें 300 बच्चों से जुड़े डाटा की एनालिसिस की गई।

रिपोर्ट में सामने आया कि जन्म से 1 तक की उम्र के बीच में जिन बच्चों में विटामिन-डी की कमी थी उनका 1 से 5 साल की उम्र के बीच बॉडी मास इंडेक्स बढ़ना शुरू हुआ। बॉडी मास इंडेक्स का बढ़ाना मोटापे का लेवल बताता है।

यह है विटामिन-डी घटने की बड़ी वजह
रिसर्चर्स का कहना है, विटामिन-डी फैट सेल्स के बनने की प्रक्रिया पर लगाम लगाता है। लेकिन न तो बच्चे धूप में खेलना पसंद करते हैं और न ही मांएं बाहर ज्यादा निकलती हैं, इसलिए धूप से मिलने वाले विटामिन-डी की कमी रहती है। मांओं में भी इसकी कमी रहती है, यही वजह है कि ब्रेस्टफीडिंग के जरिए भी इसकी कमी नहीं पूरी हो पाती।

किशोरावस्था तक दिखने लगता है असर

रिसर्च कहती है, जिन बच्चों को जन्म के सालभर के अंदर पर्याप्त विटामिन-डी मिला उनमें 16-17 साल की उम्र तक ब्लड शुगर, कोलेस्ट्रॉल और ट्राई ग्लिसराइड का लेवल हेल्दी रहा।

एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं, सुबह 9 बजे से पहले ही हल्की धूप में एक घंटा बिताते हैं तो भी विटामिन-डी की कमी पूरी हो जाती है। इमोरी यूनिवर्सिटी एक रिसर्च के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में 9 फीसदी बच्चे विटामिन-डी की कमी से जूझते हैं।

