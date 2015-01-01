पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीचर आर्टिकल:Walkaroo वापस आया है अपने नए #WalkWithWalkaroo सोशल कॉन्टेस्ट के साथ

30 मिनट पहले
भारत को स्वस्थ और फिट रखने के अपने इरादे के साथ Walkaroo वापस आया है अपने नए #WalkWithWalkaroo सोशल कॉन्टेस्ट के साथ। फुटवियर ब्रांड Walkaroo का मानना है कि फिटनेस की शुरुआत घर से होती है।

कोविड 19 के दौरान फिट रहना आसान काम नहीं था। अब जब हम एक बेहतर कल की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं, Walkaroo लोगों को फिट और स्वस्थ रहने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है।#WalkWithWalkaroo स्वास्थ्य और फिटनेस के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए Walkaroo का एक प्रयास है और ब्रांड प्रोत्साहन के रूप में प्राइज में मुफ्त स्पोर्ट्स शूज दे रहा है। कॉन्टेस्ट 26 अक्टूबर 2020 से 13 नवंबर 2020 तक हर सोमवार से शुक्रवार चलेगा।

#WalkWithWalkaroo कॉन्टेस्ट में फिटनेस के प्रति उत्साही लोग, किसी भी ट्रैकर ऐप से अपने स्टेप-काउंट को रिकॉर्ड और अपलोड करके Walkaroo के सोशल मीडिया हैंडल को टैग करके भाग ले सकते है। कॉन्टेस्ट में रोज 10 विजेताओं का चयन किया जाएगा और उन्हें ईनाम में नए Walkaroo स्पोर्ट्स शूज दिए जाएंगे।#WalkWithWalkaroo को पूरे भारत में जबरदस्त सराहना मिली है। कांटेस्ट के शुरू होने के 1 हफ्ते में ही लोग 30 लाख से ज़्यादा स्टेप्स चल चुके हैं। यह एक तरह का कांटेस्ट है, जो न केवल लोगों को फिट और स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है, बल्कि उन्हें नए स्पोर्ट्स शूज जीतने का मौका भी दे रहा है।

Walkaroo 2015 में शुरू हुआ एक ब्रांड है जिसके कलेक्शन में स्पोर्ट शूज़, स्नीकर्स, लाइफस्टाइल / फैशन शूज़, सैंडल, लोफर्स और फ्लिप-फ्लॉप की रेंज उपलब्ध है। Walkaroo हाई-क्वॉलिटि फुटवियर का निर्माता है पर जो चीज उसे अलग करती है वह है उसका ट्रेंडी डिज़ाइन। Walkaroo लगातार अपने फुटवियर कलेक्शन में नए फैशन और शैलियों को डिज़ाइन शामिल करने पर ध्यान देता है जो की काफी कुछ युवाओं की तरफ केंद्रित होतेहैं।

