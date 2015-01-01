पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड एंटीमाइक्रोबियल अवेयरनेस वीक:बैक्टीरिया से होने वाली बीमारियों में एंटीबायोटिक्स असर करेगी या नहीं, बताएगा मॉलिक्यूलर टेस्ट

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 ग्रुप की 118 एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं चलन में, इनमें से 24 से ज्यादा बैक्टीरिया पर बेअसर
  • एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस से दुनियाभर में हर साल 7 लाख मौत होती है

दुनियाभर में एंटीबायोटिक्स का बैक्टीरिया पर कम होता असर परेशान करने वाला है। 22 ग्रुप की 118 एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं चलन में हैं। जिनमें से 24 से ज्यादा दवाओं के प्रति बैक्टीरिया ने प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर ली है। यानी ये दवाएं अब बेअसर हैं। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है, मॉलिक्यूलर टेस्ट के जरिए इसका तोड़ निकाला जा सकता है।

मॉलिक्यूलर टेस्ट के जरिए संक्रमण फैलाने वाले बैक्टीरिया के जेनेटिक मैटेरियल का पता लगाया जाता है। संक्रमण किस बैक्टीरिया के कारण फैला है और इस पर एंटीबायोटिक्स का असर होगा या नहीं, ये भी पता लगाया जा सकता है। इसे ऐसे समझ सकते हैं, जैसे कोरोना महामारी में RT-PCR के जरिए वायरस का पता लगाया जाता है। इस टेस्ट की मदद से यह समझा जाता है कि इंसान को कोरोनावायरस का संक्रमण हुआ है या नहीं और वायरस का जीन कैसा है।

एंटीबायोटिक्स का इस्तेमाल कब करें और कब नहीं, इसे बताने के लिए विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन हर साल 18 से 24 नवम्बर के बीच वर्ल्ड एंटीमाइक्रोबियल अवेयरनेस वीक मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर जानिए बैक्टीरिया पर बेअसर होती एंटीबायोटिक्स को मॉलिक्यूलर टेस्ट से कैसे समझ सकते हैं।

बैक्टीरिया पर एंटीबायोटिक्स क्यों बेअसर हो रही है?

जब बैक्टीरिया से होने वाले इंफेक्शन पर जरूरत से ज्यादा एंटीबायोटिक्स दवाओं का इस्तेमाल होता है तो ऐसे बैक्टीरिया खास तरह की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर लेते हैं। ऐसा होने पर दवाएं इन पर बेअसर होने लगती हैं। इसे एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस (AMR) कहते हैं। अगर दवा के डोज का असर न हो तो डॉक्टर से मिलें। ये बताता है कि बैक्टीरिया ने दवा के खिलाफ अपनी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर ली है।

इस केस से समझें, क्यों टेस्टिंग जरूरी
बेंगलुरू के कैंसर एक्सपर्ट डॉ. सचिन जाधव कहते हैं, हाल ही में हमारे पास 52 साल महिला आई। वह ऑटोइम्यून डिसीज पेनसायटोपीनिया से जूझ रही थी। पेनसायटोपीनिया में इंसान की रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता यानी इम्युनिटी सामान्य स्तर से भी नीचे चली जाती है। इस वजह से उसे बार-बार संक्रमण हो रहा था। महिला के दाहिने पैर पर एक फोड़ा था। उसे तत्काल एंटीबायोटिक्स देनी शुरू की गई।

डॉ. सचिन कहते है, हमने उसका ब्लड सैम्पल जांच के लिए भेजा, जो निगेटिव आया। इसके बाद उसके फोड़े से निकलने वाले पस की जांच के लिए सैम्पल लेकर पीसीआर टेस्टिंग के लिए बेंगलुरू की मेडजीनोम लैब में भेजा। रिपोर्ट में सामने आया कि महिला में साल्मोनेला बैक्टीरिया था। जिसके कारण उसे टायफायड का संक्रमण हुआ था।

इस रिपोर्ट के आधार पर उसकी दवाएं बदली गईं और महज 4 हफ्तों में वह रिकवर हो गई। डॉ. सचिन के मुताबिक, अगर पीसीआर टेस्ट न होता तो दवाओं को बदलना मुश्किल था। इस तरह ड्रग रेसिस्टेंस के खतरे को घटाया गया।

मेडजीनोम लैब के सीईओ डॉ. राम प्रसाद कहते हैं, नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन सीक्वेंसिंग तकनीक से किसी भी सूक्ष्मजीव के जीनोम का पता लगाया जा सकता है। मॉलिक्यूलर टेस्ट यह जानने में मदद करता है कि मरीज को दी जा रही एंटीबायोटिक्स बैक्टीरिया पर असरदार हैं या नहीं।

पिछले साल ही बैक्टीरिया के जीनोम को जानने के लिए SPIT-SEQ टेस्ट की शुरुआत की गई थी। यह बैक्टीरिया से होने वाली बीमारियां जैसे टीबी पर दवाएं कितना असर करेंगी, बताता है।

एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस से हर साल दुनिया में सात लाख मौतें

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस से दुनियाभर में हर साल 7 लाख लोगों की मौत होती है। एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं के गलत इस्तेमाल के कारण वैज्ञानिक और डॉक्टर इसलिए चिंतित हैं क्योंकि पिछले तीन दशकों से नई एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं खोजी नहीं जा सकी हैं।

धीरे-धीरे बैक्टीरिया पर दवाओं का असर कम हो रहा है। अगर यही हाल रहा तो छोटी-छोटी बीमारियां भी आने वाले समय में इंसानों के लिए जानलेवा साबित होंगी।

