पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • What Is The Disease fighting Immunity Booster, Which PM Modi Mentioned, Spices, Milk And Coconut Oil Will Prevent Seasonal Diseases

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयुर्वेद के नुस्खे:क्या है रोगों से लड़ने वाला इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर, जिसका जिक्र पीएम मोदी ने किया, मसाले, दूध और नारियल तेल रोकेंगे मौसमी बीमारियां

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खांसी या गले में खराश होने पर 2-3 बार गुड़ या शहद के साथ लौंग पाउडर मिलाकर ले सकते हैं
  • तुलसी के पत्ते उबले हुए अर्क और हल्दी के साथ उबला हुआ पानी पी सकते हैं, इम्युनिटी बढ़ेगी

आयुर्वेद दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने रोगों से लड़ने वाले इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर का जिक्र किया। उन्होंने कहा, आयुर्वेद का इस्तेमाल दादी और नानी के नुस्खों में होता रहा है। लेकिन कोरोनाकाल में इन्हीं आयुर्वेद के नुस्खों का भारत के घर-घर में इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर के रूप में प्रयोग किया गया। जानिए,पीएम मोदी के साथ आयुष मंत्रालय के किन इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर का प्रयोग देश ही नहीं दुनिया में शुरू हो चुका है...

इम्युनिटी बूस्टरके चार प्रकार
पहला : सामान्य उपाय
1. दिनभर गर्म पानी पीना
2. 30 मिनट के योगासन, प्राणायाम और ध्यान लगाना।
3. खाना बनाने में हल्दी, जीरा, धनिया और लहसुन जैसे गरम मामलों का प्रयोग करें।

दूसरा : रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढाने के आयुर्वेदिक उपाय
1. सुबह के समय 1. ग्राम (एक चम्मच) च्यवनप्राश लें, डायबिटीज के मरीजों को शुगर-फ्री च्यवनप्राश लेना चाहिए।
2. तुलसी, दालचीनी, काली मिर्च, सोंठ, मुनक्का से तैयार हर्बल चाय/काढा दिन में एक या दो बार पीएं। अगर जरूरी हो, तो स्वाद के लिए गुड़ या ताजा नींबू रस मिलाएं।
3. गोल्डन मिल्क-150 मिली गर्म दूध में आधा चम्मच हल्दी मिलाकर दिल में एक या दो बार लेना चाहिए।

तीसरा : नाक में घी या नारियल तेल डालें
1. अनुनासिक प्रयोग- सुबह और शाम नाक के दोनों छिद्र में तिल का तेल, नारियल तेल या घी लगाएां।
2. ऑयल पुलिंग थैरेपी- एक चम्मच तिल अथवा नारियल का तेल मुंह में डालें। पिएं नहीं, 2 से 3 मिनट तक मुंह में हिलाएं और गर्म पानी के कुल्ले के साथ थूक दें। इसे दिन में एक या दो बार किया जा सकता है।

चौथा : सूखी खांसी या गले में खराश होने पर ये करें
1. दिन में एक बार ताजा पुदीना की पत्तियों अथवा अजवाइन के साथ भाप लेने का अभ्यास कर सकते हैं।
2. खांसी/गले में खराश होने की स्थिति में 2-3 बार गुड़/शहद के साथ लौंग पाउडर मिलाकर ले सकते हैं।
3. ये उपाय आम तौर पर सामान्य सूखी खांसी और गले में खराश का इलाज करते हैं। हालांकि, इन लक्षणों के बने रहने पर डॉक्टर से परामर्श करना बेहतर है।

आयुर्वेद कहता है ऐसा होना चाहिए खानपान और लाइफस्टाइल

  • खाना ताजा, गर्म, पचने में आसान, साबुत अनाज, मौसमी सब्जियों से भरपूर होना चाहिए।
  • तुलसी के पत्ते, उबले हुए अर्क और हल्दी के साथ उबला हुआ पानी पीना चाहिये।
  • चुटकी भर काली मिर्च के साथ शहद भी खांसी के मामले में फायदेमंद है।
  • ठंडे, जमे हुए चीजों को खाने से बचें।ठंडी हवा के सीधे संपर्क में आने से बचना चाहिये।
  • 8 से 10 घंटे की नींद जरूर लें और योगासन-प्राणायाम करें।

ये भी पढ़ें

तुलसी, नीम और गिलोय की पत्तियों का रस इम्युनिटी बढ़ाकर घटाएगा संक्रमण

केरल के स्कूली शिक्षक बीनू आयुर्वेद से करते हैं पेड़ों का इलाज, 100 साल से भी पुराने ठूंठ में तब्दील वृक्षों को जिंदा कर दिया

आयुर्वेद में कोरोना से बचाने के लिए मुलेठी, अश्वगंधा और आयुष-64 दवा पर रिसर्च जारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें