WHO का प्लान:सर्वाइकल कैंसर से सबसे ज्यादा मौतें भारत में, 2050 तक WHO नए केस 40% तक घटाएगा

15 मिनट पहले
दुनियाभर में सर्वाइकल कैंसर के मामले घटाने के लिए विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने ग्लोबल प्लान जारी किया। पहली बार भारत समेत दुनिया के 194 देश इस कैंसर को खत्म करने के लिए साथ आए हैं। WHO का लक्ष्य 2050 तक सर्वाइकल यानी गर्भाशय ग्रीवा के कैंसर के 40% तक नए मामलों को घटाना है और 5 लाख मौतों को कम करना है।

यह है WHO का प्लान

  • WHO के मुताबिक, सर्वाइकल कैंसर खत्म करने के लिए इसकी वैक्सीन, स्क्रीनिंग और ट्रीटमेंट पर ज्यादा फोकस किया जाएगा।
  • 194 देशों में 15 साल की उम्र वाली 90% लड़कियों को 2030 तक वैक्सीन दी जाएगी ताकि इस कैंसर की वजह बनने वाले ह्यूमन पैपिलोमा वायरस को रोका जा सके।
  • 35 साल या इससे अधिक उम्र वाली 70% महिलाओं की हाई परफॉर्मेंस स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी।
  • 45 साल या इससे अधिक उम्र वाली 90% महिलाओं की जांच की जाएगी और मामले सामने आने पर इलाज किया जाएगा।

क्या है सर्वाइकल कैंसर
मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल ऑन्कोलॉजी की कंसल्टेंट डॉ. अंजना सैनानी कहती हैं, 'सर्वाइकल कैंसर की वजह ह्यूमन पैपिलोमा वायरस है। एक से अधिक पार्टनर के साथ संबंध बनाने पर इस वायरस के संक्रमण का खतरा रहता है। वेजाइना से किसी तरह की ब्लीडिंग होने, अधिक लिक्विड डिस्चार्ज होने, गंध आने और सेक्स के दौरान दर्द होने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं। ऐसे लक्षण दिखने पर पैप स्मियर, सर्वाइकल बायोप्सी, पेट का अल्ट्रासाउंड कराकर इसकी जांच करा सकती हैं।

कोरोनाकाल में क्यों लागू किया प्लान
WHO के मुताबिक, कोरोना महामारी में कैंसर से होने वाली मौतों का खतरा घटाने के लिए इसे लागू किया गया है। वैक्सीन, जांच और इलाज में सामने आने वाली दिक्कतों को दूर करने के लिए यह रणनीति बेहद जरूरी है। अभी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाली महिलाएं स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों तक नहीं पहुंच पाती हैं। स्कूलों में वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम पूरी तरह से नहीं चल पा रहे हैं।

लैंसेट ग्लोबल हेल्थ की रिपोर्ट कहती है कि देश में सर्वाइकल कैंसर के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे मामलों को कम करना चुनौती साबित हो रहा है। 2018 में सर्वाइकल कैंसर से सबसे ज्यादा मौतें भारत में हुईं।

सर्वाइकल कैंसर को रोकना क्यों जरूरी, अब इसे समझिए
दुनियाभर में 2018 में सामने आए सर्वाइकल कैंसर के मामलों पर पेश की गई रिपोर्ट चौंकाने वाली है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर में 2018 में जितने सर्वाइकल कैंसर के मामले सामने आए हैं, उनमें से एक तिहाई तो सिर्फ भारत और चीन को मिलाकर हैं। चीन में इस कैंसर के सबसे ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं, वहीं भारत में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुईं।

देश में 2018 में सर्वाइकल कैंसर के 97,000 मामले सामने आए और 60,000 मौतें हुईं। वहीं, चीन में 1,06,000 मामले सामने आए और 48 हजार मौतें हुईं। इंडियन काउंसिल फॉर मेडिकल रिसर्च की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि भारत में 30 से 49 साल की उम्र वाली 30% से भी कम महिलाएं सर्वाइकल कैंसर की जांच कराती हैं।

ऐसे करें बचाव
वुमन हेल्थ जर्नल एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ज्यादातर महिलाएं इसकी जांच नहीं कराती हैं इसलिए यह कैंसर फैलता है और जानलेवा हो जाता है। इससे बचाव के लिए जरूरी है, बिना कंडोम कई व्यक्तियों के साथ यौन संबंध न बनाएं। हर तीन साल में एक बार पैप स्मियर टेस्ट जरूर कराएं। धूम्रपान और सिगरेट से दूरी बनाएं और फल-सब्जियों को डाइट में अधिक शामिल करें। इसका टीका लगवाना न भूलें और मोटापा कंट्रोल में रखें।

