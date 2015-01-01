पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विंटर अलर्ट:पैरों में दर्द हो तो छड़ी का सहारा लेकर चलें और गर्म पानी से घटाएं गर्दन, पीठ और कूल्हे का दर्द, सर्दियों में यूं दूर करें आर्थराइटिस का दर्द

2 मिनट पहले
  • सर्दियों में मांसपेशियों में ऐंठन बढ़ने से जोड़ों में अकड़न और दर्द शुरू हो जाता है
  • हाथ-पैर की उंगलियों में ब्लड सर्कुलेशन घटने से गठिया का दर्द बढ़ता है

रुमेटॉयड आर्थराइटिस एक ऐसी गंभीर स्थिति है जिसमें शरीर के जोड़ों में दर्द, सूजन और जकड़न हो जाती है। सर्दियों में यह दर्द और बढ़ जाता है। दरअसल, ठंड में मांसपेशियों की ऐंठन बढ़ जाती है जिससे जोड़ों में अकड़न और दर्द शुरू हो जाता है। ठंड के दौरान हाथ-पैर की उंगलियों में ब्लड सर्कुलेशन भी घट जाता है जो गठिया के दर्द को बढ़ाता है।

हेल्थलाइन मैगजीन ने इससे बचने के कुछ सुझाव दिए हैं, जिससे दर्द, अकड़न और सूजन को घटाया जा सकता है, जानिए कैसे...

जब पैरों का दर्द हो तो ये करें

  • सीढ़ियों या ऊंचाई पर चढ़ते समय सबसे मजबूत पैर से शुरुआत करें।
  • उतरें तो दर्द वाले पैर से शुरुआत करें।
  • घूमने अथवा टहलने के दौरान छड़ी, वॉकर आदि का सहारा लें।
  • गर्म फुटबाथ के माध्यम से हीट थेरेपी का उपयोग करें।

दर्द जब पूरे शरीर में हो

  • दर्द वाले हिस्से पर हीटिंग पैड अथवा आइस पैड 15- 20 मिनट तक रखें।
  • शरीर पर कम दबाव डालने वाली आरामदायक एक्सरसाइज का रुटीन जरूर बनाएं।
  • सबसे जरूरी बात डॉक्टर के बताए ट्रीटमेंट प्लान को सख्ती से लागू करें।

गर्दन, पीठ और कूल्हों का दर्द

  • भारी वजन उठाने से बचें।
  • किसी भी सामान को ले जाते समय कमर को न झुकाएं और न मोड़ें।
  • गर्म पानी से नहाएं।
  • बैक ब्रेस, सपोर्ट कोर्सेट अथवा अन्य उपकरणों का उपयोग डॉक्टर की सलाह लेकर करें।

हाथ और कलाई का दर्द

  • चीजों को देर तक कड़े हाथों से न पकड़ें।
  • मुलायम ग्रिप वाली पैन का ही उपयोग करें। जिसकी ग्रिप लंबी हो।
  • डॉक्टर की सलाह से फिंगर/ रिस्ट स्प्लिंट का उपयोग करें। यह पैडेड सपोर्ट होता है। हाथों को गर्म पानी में डुबोकर हीट थेरेपी लें।

