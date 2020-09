View this post on Instagram

Welcome new followers 💗 To know the pink girl who pops up on your feed a little bit better, I tell you here 10 facts about me 🌸 I am 32 years old, but still a kid at heart. I love Disney movies, bows and everything cute. I live in Switzerland. Here, I am living in my own pink flat. I love to be silly and laugh with my beloved friends and family (I have an older sister) until tears running down my cheeks. Pink is my favourite colour since I am 12 years old. I started to wear mostly pink clothes when I was 16. At the age of 19, I banned every non-pink clothing from my wardrobe and never looked back. I did an apprenticeship as a dressmaker. That's why I have the skills to sew my own clothes. I have a Master of Arts in Secondary Education and I'm working as a school teacher. I teach kids from 11 to 15 in all the art topics. I really love my job 💗 and yes, I am wearing pink clothes at work too. I have a cat, her name is Baileys and she's living with my parents. I love to see different places in the world. One of the most interesting countries I was able to visit twice, was Vietnam. I am a crafter. In my sparetime, I am knitting, crocheting, stiching and sewing. In my flat, I did a lot by myself like painting all the walls and some furniture, sewing the curtains etc. I am not the most sportive person, but I try to be active two to three times a week. I am doing yoga, I go to the gym and recently, I started learning longboarding. I'm happy you're here 🌸

