एंटीमाइक्रोबियल अवेयरनेस वीक:24 से ज्यादा एंटीबायोटिक्स दवाएं बैक्टीरिया पर बेअसर हुईं, दवाएं बेअसर न हो इसलिए ये 4 बातें ध्यान रखें

2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • WHO हर साल 18 से 24 नवम्बर तक वर्ल्ड एंटीमाइक्रोबियल अवेयरनेस वीक मनाता है
  • एक्सपर्ट कहते है, 24 से ज्यादा दवाओं के प्रति बैक्टीरिया ने प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर ली है।

बैक्टीरिया को खत्म करने के लिए दी जाने वाली दवाएं यानी एंटीबायोटिक्स बेअसर साबित हो रही हैं। बैक्टीरिया अपनी संरचना बदल रहा है इसलिए ये दवाएं उन पर काम नहीं कर रहीं। 22 ग्रुप की 118 एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं चलन में हैं। जिनमें से 24 से ज्यादा दवाओं के प्रति बैक्टीरिया ने प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर ली है। यानी ये दवाएं अब बेअसर हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर टाइफाइड के लिए फ्लॉक्सोसिन ज्यादातर मरीजों में बेअसर है।

एंटीबायोटिक्स के बारे में सबसे जरूरी बात यह समझना है कि ये बैक्टीरिया को मारती है वायरस को नहीं। ज्यादातर लोग इससे अंजान रहते हैं और किसी तरह का संक्रमण होने पर मनमर्जी से इसे खाने लगते हैं। इसलिए इसका कब इस्तेमाल करें और कब नहीं इसे समझाने के लिए हर साल 18 से 24 नवम्बर के बीच वर्ल्ड एंटीमाइक्रोबियल अवेयरनेस वीक मनाया जाता है। मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के जनरल मेडिसिन कंसल्टेंट डॉ. हेमंत टैकर से जानिए एंटीबायोटिक्स से जुड़े वो सवालों के जवाब, जिन्हें जानना जरूरी है...

1. एंटीबायोटिक्स का साइडइफेक्ट कब दिखता है?
डॉ. हेमंत कहते हैं, एंटीबायोटिक्स के साइडइफेक्ट दिखने की कई वजह हैं। जैसे, दवाएं सही समय पर न लेना, मनमर्जी से दवाओं की संख्या घटाना-बढ़ाना, बिना डॉक्टरी सलाह के इसे लेना।ऐसा होने पर ओवरडोज के साइडइफेक्ट दिखते हैं और मरीज में संक्रमण और बढ़ सकता है।

2. बैक्टीरिया पर एंटीबायोटिक्स क्यों बेअसर हो रही है?
जब बैक्टीरिया से होने वाले इंफेक्शन पर जरूरत से ज्यादा एंटीबायोटिक्स दवाओं का इस्तेमाल होता है तो ऐसे बैक्टीरिया खास तरह की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर लेते हैं। ऐसा होने पर दवाएं इन पर बेअसर होने लगती हैं। इसे एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस (AMR) कहते हैं। अगर दवा के डोज का असर न हो तो डॉक्टर से मिलें। ये बताता है कि बैक्टीरिया ने दवा के खिलाफ अपनी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित कर ली है।

3. कोरोना के मरीजों को क्यों दी जा रही हैं एंटीबायोटिक्स?
डॉ. हेमंत कहते हैं, कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों को चेतावनी दी जा रही है कि कई तरह की एंटीबायोटिक्स को लेने से बचें। हर किसी को इसकी जरूरत नहीं है, यह केवल उन्हीं मरीजों को दी जा रही है जिनके फेफड़ों में बैक्टीरिया से होने वाले संक्रमण का खतरा है।

4. एंटीबायोटिक्स से जुड़ी वो गलतियां जो कभी नहीं करनी चाहिए?

  • सदी, खांसी, जुकाम या सिरदर्द होने पर पहले ही दिन दवाएं न लें।
  • घर में पहले से रखी दवाओं का इस्तेमाल करने से पहले डॉक्टरी सलाह लें।
  • एंटीबायोटिक्स का इस्तेमाल सिर्फ बैक्टीरियल इंफेक्शन को खत्म करने के लिए होता है वायरल इंफेक्शन के लिए नहीं।
  • दवाएं डॉक्टर की सलाह पर ही लें और समय से लेने की आदत डालें।

एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस से हर साल दुनिया में सात लाख मौतें
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, एंटीमाइक्रोबियल रेसिस्टेंस से दुनियाभर में हर साल 7 लाख लोगों की मौत होती है। एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं के गलत इस्तेमाल के कारण वैज्ञानिक और डॉक्टर इसलिए चिंतित हैं क्योंकि पिछले तीन दशकों से नई एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं खोजी नहीं जा सकी हैं।

धीरे-धीरे बैक्टीरिया पर दवाओं का असर कम हो रहा है। अगर यही हाल रहा तो छोटी-छोटी बीमारियां भी आने वाले समय में इंसानों के लिए जानलेवा साबित होंगी।

