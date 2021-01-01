पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Breast Cancer, World Health Organization (WHO) Report; | What Are The Top 5 Most Common Cancers? World Cancer Day Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

WHO की रिपोर्ट:फेफड़े नहीं अब ब्रेस्ट कैंसर सबसे कॉमन, 2020 में इसके 23 लाख मामले सामने आए; जानिए खुद को इनसे कैसे बचाएं

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अंकित गुप्ता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कोलोन का कैंसर अब तीसरे पायदान पर
  • 2020 में कैंसर के 2 करोड़ नए मामले दिखे, 2040 तक ये बढ़कर 3 करोड़ हो सकते हैं

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मुताबिक, ब्रेस्ट कैंसर अब सबसे कॉमन कैंसर बन गया है। पिछले 20 साल से फेफड़े का कैंसर सबसे कॉमन था, लेकिन अब यह दूसरे पायदान पर है।

WHO के कैंसर एक्सपर्ट आन्द्रे इलबावी कहते हैं, 2020 में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के 23 लाख मामले सामने आए जो कुल मामलों का 12 फीसदी है। महिलाओं में होने वाले कैंसर में सबसे ज्यादा मामले इसी के हैं।

हर साल 4 फरवरी को मनाए जाने वाले वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे के पहले WHO ने यह रिपोर्ट जारी की है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, तीसरे पायदान पर कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर है।

महिलाओं में मोटापा बढ़ाता है ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का खतरा
कैंसर एक्सपर्ट आन्द्रे इलबावी कहते हैं, महिलाओं में मोटापा ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का सबसे कॉमन रिस्क फैक्टर है। कैंसर के मामले बढ़ने में इसका बड़ा रोल है। दुनियाभर में लोगों की औसत उम्र बढ़ रही है, लेकिन कैंसर के मामले भी बढ़ रहे हैं। 2020 में कैंसर के करीब 2 करोड़ नए मामले सामने आए थे। 2040 तक यह आंकड़ा 3 करोड़ तक पहुंच सकता है।

आन्द्रे इलबावी के मुताबिक, कोरोना की महामारी ने कैंसर के मरीजों पर बुरा असर छोड़ा है। कैंसर मरीजों के इलाज और जांच बाधित हुई।

क्या है ब्रेस्ट, फेफडे़ और कोलोन का कैंसर
WHO की रिपोर्ट में पहले पायदान पर ब्रेस्ट, दूसरे पर फेफड़े और तीसरे पायदान पर कोलोन कैंसर है। यह कैंसर एक-दूसरे से कितना अलग हैं, कौन से लक्षण दिखने पर इनका खतरा ज्यादा है और बचाव कैसे करें, अब ये भी जान लीजिए।

ब्रेस्ट कैंसर: ब्रेस्ट में गांठ या आकार में बदलाव इस कैंसर का लक्षण

दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा कैंसर के मामले ब्रेस्ट से जुड़े हैं, इसलिए सबसे ज्यादा अलर्ट इसी से होने की जरूरत है। मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल ऑन्कोलॉजी की कंसल्टेंट डॉ. अंजना सैनानी कहती हैं, बढ़ता मोटापा, बच्चे को ब्रेस्टफीड न कराना और एक्सरसाइज से दूरी ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के खतरे को बढ़ाती है। इससे बचना चाहती हैं तो स्मोकिंग, अल्कोहल, हार्मोन थैरेपी से खुद को बचाएं।

20 साल की उम्र से अपने ब्रेस्ट की जांच करें। इसमें गांठ, आकार में बदलाव और लिक्विड निकलने जैसा लक्षण दिखे तो अलर्ट हो जाएं। 40 साल की उम्र के बाद साल में एक बार मेमोग्राफी जरूर कराएं। रोजाना 30 मिनट की एक्सरसाइज करें और खानपान में फल-सब्जियों की मात्रा बढ़ाएं।

फेफड़ों का कैंसर: लम्बे समय तक खांसी और आवाज का बदलना है इसका लक्षण

यह फेफड़ों में होने वाला कैंसर है। लम्बे समय तक खांसी, बलगम या बलगम के साथ खून निकलता है तो अलर्ट होने की जरूरत है। इसके अलावा सांस लेने में तकलीफ, सीने में दर्द और आवाज का बदलना भी फेफड़े के कैंसर का लक्षण है। ऐसा कोई भी बदलाव दिखने पर तत्काल डॉक्टरी सलाह लें।

ऐसे मामलों में चेस्ट एक्सरे, एचआरसीटी स्कैन, लंग बायोप्सी या ब्रॉन्कोस्कोपी जांच कराने की सलाह दी जाती है।

कोलोन कैंसर: लम्बे समय से कब्ज या डायरिया है तो अलर्ट हो जाएं

इसे कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर के नाम से भी जानते हैं। इस कैंसर का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा ऐसे लोगों में होता है जिनकी उम्र ज्यादा है या फिर उनके परिवार में किसी सदस्य को पहले यह हो चुका हो। लम्बे समय तक एक ही जगह पर बैठने की आदत, खाने में फायबर की कमी, डायबिटीज, स्मोकिंग और अल्कोहल इस कैंसर के खतरे को बढ़ाते हैं।

लम्बे समय तक कब्ज या डायरिया रहता है तो डॉक्टरी सलाह लें। ऐसे लक्षण दिखने पर कोलोनोस्कोपी, बायोप्सी, सीटी स्कैन या एमआरआई से पता लगा सकते हैं कि यह कैंसर है या नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser