वर्ल्ड इम्यूनाइजेशन डे:कोरोनाकाल में बच्चे का कोई टीका टालें नहीं वरना खतरा दोगुना बढ़ सकता है, टीका लगवाएं तो ये 10 बातें ध्यान रखें

  • WHO कहता है, वैक्सीन के जरिए हर साल 20 से 30 लाख मौतें टाली जा सकती हैं
  • टीके छूटने पर भी उसे डॉक्टरी सलाह से जरूर लगवाएं वरना बीमारियों का खतरा बना रहेगा

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन कहता है, वैक्सीन के जरिए हर साल 20 से 30 लाख मौतें टाली जा सकती हैं। दुनियाभर में 1.87 करोड़ बच्चों को बेसिक वैक्सीन नहीं मिल पा रही है। इस साल वैक्सीन और भी ज्यादा चर्चा में है क्योंकि कोरोना को खत्म करने के लिए अभी भी देश में वैक्सीन ट्रायल फेज में है।

मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल मेंं इमरजेंसी मेडिकल सर्विसेज के हेेड डॉ. सुनील जैन कहते हैं, वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम चलने के बावजूद बहुत से लोग टीका नहीं लगवाते हैं। उन्हें भ्रम रहता है कि वैक्सीन लगवाने पर इसके साइडइफेक्ट दिखेंगे, जबकि सभी में ऐसे मामले सामने नहीं आते। कोरोनाकाल में भी दूसरी बीमारियों से बचने के लिए वैक्सीन को टालें नहीं। खुद को भी और बच्चों को भी इन्हें समय पर लगवाएं ताकि कोरोनाकाल में दूसरी बीमारियों का खतरा टाला जा सके।

आज वर्ल्ड इम्यूनाइजेशन डे है। इस दिन का लक्ष्य लोगों में वैक्सीन से जुड़ी भ्रांतियां खत्म करना और उन्हें टीका लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करना है। इस मौके पर डॉ. सुनील जैन बता रहे हैं, वैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट को कैसे समझें और इसे लगवाना कितना जरूरी है..

वैक्सीन लगने पर कौन से साइड इफेक्ट दिख सकते हैं?
डॉ. सुनील ने बताया, जिस तरह बीमारियों का इलाज करने पर कुछ साइड इफेक्ट दिख सकते हैं उसी तरह वैक्सीन के साथ भी ऐसा हो सकता है। लेकिन ऐसा बमुश्किल ही होता है। साइड इफेक्ट होने पर जिस हिस्से में वैक्सीन लगी है वहां दिक्कत हो सकती है। कुछ मामलों बुखार भी होता है।

कोई भी वैक्सीन लोगों तक तभी पहुंचती है जब साइंटिस्ट, डॉक्टर्स की जांच में सुरक्षित और असरदार साबित होती है। वैक्सीन से बीमारी का खतरा कतई नहीं होता। अगर वैक्सीन नहीं लगती है तो संक्रमित मरीज से स्वस्थ इंसान में बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बना रहता है।

10 बातें : वैक्सीन क्यों जरूरी है और किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए
1. बच्चों में इम्युनिटी कम होती है, इसलिए मीजेंल्स, मम्प्स और काली खांसी भी बड़ा खतरा है। वैक्सीन रोगों से लड़ने वाले इम्यून सिस्टम के काम करने की क्षमता को बढ़ाती है। इसलिए इसे बिल्कुल न टालें।
2. बच्चों को वैक्सीन समय पर लगना जरूरी है ताकि पोलियो, बहरेपन, ब्रेन डैमेज और मौत का खतरा कम किया जा सके। साथ ही इनकी वजह से दूसरे अंगों पर पड़ने वाले असर को रोका जा सके।
3. पिछले कुछ सालों में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम के कारण ऐसी बीमारियों के मामलों में कमी आई है लेकिन किसी भी महामारी को तभी रोका जा सकता है जब पेरेंट्स अपने बच्चों को शुरुआती उम्र से टीका लगवाएं।
4. वैक्सीन लगवाएं तो एक्सपायरी डेट जरूर देख लें या एक्सपर्ट से इस बारे में एक बार बात जरूर करें ताकि कॉम्प्लीकेशंस का खतरा कम किया जा सके।
5. बच्चा अगर लम्बी बीमारी से जूझ रहा है तो टीका लगवाने से पहले डॉक्टर को इसके बारे में जरूर बताएं। टीका लगने के बाद अगर बुखार और सर्दी की शिकायत होती है तो डॉक्टर से तुरंत सलाह लें।
6. कई बार वैक्सीन मिस होने पर लोगों में कंफ्यूजन रहता है कि अगले टीके लगवाएं या नहीं। लेकिन डॉक्टरी सलाह से टीके पूरे लगवाएं टालें नहीं।
7. हर देश अपनी जनसंख्या और वहां मौजूद बीमारी के हिसाब से बच्चों के लिए वैक्सीन प्लान बनाता है, जो टीके भारत में लगाए जाते हैं ज़रूरी नहीं कि वो दूसरे देशों में भी दिए जाते हों।
8. समय पर टीका लगाना ज़रूरी है लेकिन फिलहाल कोरोना वायरस का भी डर है, इसलिए ऐसी जगह पर टीका लगवा सकते हैं जो सुरक्षित हो और जहां पर कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा हो।
9. बच्चे को टीका लगवाने जाएं तो घर के बुजुर्ग को साथ लेकर न जाएं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि बुजुर्ग इंसान कोरोना के रिस्क जोन में हैं।
10. टीका लगवाने से पहले डॉक्टर से समय ले लें ताकि हॉस्पिटल या क्लीनिक में ज्यादातर देर रुकना न पड़े। खुद मास्क पहनें और बच्चे को मास्क की जगह शील्ड पहनाएं।

नई हेल्थ इमरजेंसी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है
यूनिसेफ की हालिया रिपोर्ट कहती है, कोविड-19 के कारण पूरे दक्षिण एशिया में करीब 40.5 लाख बच्चों को रेग्युलर लगने वाला टीका नहीं लग पाया है। कोरोना से पहले भी ऐसी स्थितियां थीं लेकिन अब और चिंताजनक हो गई हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अगर बच्चों को समय से टीका या वैक्सीन नहीं दिया गया तो दक्षिण एशिया में हेल्थ इमरजेंसी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

