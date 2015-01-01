पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निमोनिया डे:सिरदर्द और थूक से खून आना भी निमोनिया का लक्षण, ये कोरोना से मिलते-जुलते है; एक्सपर्ट से समझें कब अलर्ट हो जाएं

22 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में निमोनिया के लक्षणों को नजअंदाज न करें क्योंकि दोनों ही बीमारियां फेफड़ों से जुड़ी हैं
  • हार्ट-लंग्स के मरीजों और कमजोर इम्युनिटी वाले लोगों में निमोनिया होने का खतरा ज्यादा

दुनियाभर में निमोनिया के जितने मामले सामने आते हैं उसमें से 23 फीसदी भारत में देखे जाते हैं। इनमें से 14 से 30 फीसदी मामलों में मौत हो जाती है। ज्यादातर लोग समझते हैं निमोनिया बच्चों में होने वाली बीमारी है जबकि ऐसा नहीं है। यह नवजात से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक में हो सकती है।

निमोनिया के ज्यादातर मामले स्टेप्टोकॉकस निमोनिया बैक्टीरिया के कारण होते हैं जो सीधे तौर पर फेफड़े पर असर डालते हैं। इसके अलावा क्लेबसेला निमोनिया बैक्टीरिया भी बीमारी की वजह है। जो हर उम्र वर्ग में संक्रमण फैला सकती है।

आज वर्ल्ड निमोनिया डे है। मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के रेस्पिरेट्री मेडिसिन कंसल्टेंट डॉ. राहुल बहोत बता रहे हैं कोरोनाकाल में निमोनिया को कैसे समझें क्योंकि दोनों ही बीमारियों का असर फेफड़ों पर होता है....

कोरोनाकाल में निमोनिया के लक्षण याद रखें क्योंकि इनके लक्षण मिलते-जुलते हैं
डॉ. राहुल कहते हैं, कोरोना महामारी भी चल रही है अगर इस दौरान निमोनिया होता है तो कन्फ्यूजन की स्थिति बन सकती है। कोविड-19 और निमोनिया के कुछ लक्षण मिलते जुलते हैं। इसलिए निमोनिया के लक्षणों को याद रखना बेहद जरूरी है।

अगर सूखी खांसी, सीने में दर्द और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है तो अलर्ट होने की जरूरत है। ये भी निमोनिया के लक्षण हैं। इसके अलावा हल्का बुखार, सिरदर्द, मांसपेशियों में थकान, पसीना आना और ठंड लगने के लक्षण भी निमोनिया में देखे जाते हैं। निमोनिया के कुछ मामलों में मुंह से खून भी आ सकता है। ऐसा तब होता है जब संक्रमण अधिक गंभीर हो चुका होता है।

बुजुर्ग हैं तो ये जरूर ध्यान रखें
बुजुर्गों को निमोनिया होने पर 50 फीसदी मामलों में खांसी, बुखार और सांस लेने में तकलीफ जैसे लक्षण नहीं दिखाई देते। इनमें सांस लेने की रफ्तार बढ़ जाती है। बुजुर्गों में पेट दर्द और भूख न लगने के लक्षण भी दिखते हैं।

निमोनिया के ज्यादातर मामले स्टेप्टोकॉकस निमोनिया बैक्टीरिया के कारण होते हैं जो सीधे तौर पर फेफड़े पर असर डालते हैं।
किन्हें निमोनिया का खतरा जयादा
ऐसे लोग जो हार्ट डिसीज, डायबिटीज और फेफड़ों की समस्या जैसे सीओपीडी से जूझ रहे हैं, उन्हें निमोनिया होने का खतरा अधिक है। इसके अलावा जिनकी रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता यानी इम्युनिटी कम है या कीमोथैरेपी ले रहे हैं, उन्हें भी इसका खतरा अधिक है।

एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड और सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड जैसे केमिकल भी फेफड़ों में सूजन बढ़ाने का काम करते हैं। इससे जूझने वाले मरीजों में भी निमोनिया होने का खतरा अधिक है।

अब इलाज का तरीका भी समझ लीजिए
लक्षण नजर आने पर मरीजों का चेस्ट-एक्सरे किया जाता है। इसके अलावा ब्लड टेस्ट, यूरिन टेस्ट और थूक की जांच करके भी पता लगाते हैं कि मरीज निमोनिया से जूझ रहा है या नहीं। इलाज के लिए मरीजों को एंटीबायोटिक्स, फ्लुइड, ऑक्सीजन और फिजियोथैरेपी दी जाती है।

वो 4 बातें जो निमोनिया से दूर रखेंगी

  • कोरोनाकाल में मास्क लगाना न छोड़ें
  • हाथों को साबुन-पानी से जरूर धोएं
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें।
  • पानी को उबालें और ठंडा करके पिएं।

निमोनिया से जुड़े 3 भ्रम और उनकी सच्चाई

भ्रम : निमोनिया को रोका नहीं जा सकता
सच्चाई : ज्यादातर लोग मानते हैं कि निमोनिया का इलाज है लेकिन इसे रोका नहीं जा सकता। ये सच नहीं है। कुछ सावधानियां बरतकर निमोनिया को रोका जा सकता है। संक्रमित इंसान से 6 फीट की दूरी बनाएं, साबुन न होने पर सैनेटाइजर से हाथों की सफाई करें और मास्क लगाना न भूलें।

भ्रम : निमोनिया कोई गंभीर बीमारी नहीं है।
सच्चाई : इसे हल्के में न लें। बॉडी में सेप्सिस, सेप्टिक शॉक की वजह भी निमोनिया ही होती है। इसके 50 फीसदी मामलों में निमोनिया की वजह सामने आती है।

भ्रम : यह बीमारी केवल बुजुर्गों में गंभीर होती है।
सच्चाई : हां, यह बात कुछ हद तक सच है लेकिन अगर किसी में निमोनिया होता है और मरीज उसे नजरअंदाज करता है तो स्थिति गंभीर हो सकती है।

