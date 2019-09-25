Dainik BhaskarSep 25, 2019, 08:08 PM IST
हेल्थ डेस्क. टेनिस प्लेयर सानिया मिर्जा ने वर्कआउट से 4 महीने में 26 किलो वजन घटाया है। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर वर्कआउट के दो वीडियो शेयर किए। सानिया ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में बताया है कि पिछले साल अक्टूबर में इज़हान के जन्म के बाद 23 किलो वजन बढ़ गया था। मैंने कैसे वजन घटाया, हर दिन का वीडियो मैं आपसे शेयर कर रही हूं। पोस्ट में उन्होंने देश की मांओं के नाम संदेश भी दिया है।
We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say ... if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember - #Mummahustles 🙃 Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..
कोई भी कर सकता ये वर्कआउट
सानिया ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है उसमें वह स्क्वाट्स, लंजेज़ और एरोबिक वर्कआउट करती नजर आ रही हैं। रूटीन में कुछ ऐसे वर्कआउट भी शामिल किए गए हैं जो घर पर ही बिना मशीन के किए जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा सानिया ट्रेडमिल, जम्प स्क्वॉट, लेग रेज, प्लैंक, डम्बल और एब्स वर्कआउट करती नजर आ रही हैं।
देश की मांओं के नाम सानिया का मैसेज
सानिया ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'पोस्ट प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद मैंने दोबारा फिट होने के लिए जो कुछ किया वो मैं साझा कर रही हूं। मुझसे कई बार पूछा गया कि मैंने वजन कब और कैसे कम किया। इसलिए मैं रोजाना पोस्ट के जरिए उसे बताउंगी। जब मैं प्रेग्नेंट थी तो मेरा वजन 23 किलो तक बढ़ गया था। लेकिन 4 महीने में मैंने डेडिकेशन और हार्डवर्क से 26 किलो तक वजन घटाया है। मैं हमेशा ऐसे मेसेज पढ़ती रहती हूं जिसमें महिलाएं पोस्ट प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर परेशान रहती हैं और उन्हें वापस नॉर्मल लाइफ में आने के लिए मोटिवेशन नहीं मिलता है। मैं आप से बस इतना कहना चाहती हूं कि अगर मैं ऐसा कर सकती हूं तो कोई भी कर सकता है। दिन में एक घंटे या दो घंटे के समय के साथ आप शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से मजबूत हो सकती हैं। जो वीडियो मैंने शेयर किया है वह इजहान के पैदा होने के कुछ समय बाद का है। मेरी डिलीवरी के करीब दो या ढाई महीने बाद का।
Day 2- it was one of the toughest days to get myself to go to the gym I remember , sore body ,tiredness, sleepless nights with the new baby - after day 1 of such rigorous work out,my body wanted to give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before .. that maybe I won’t be able to come back to being close to as fit as I used to be .. it was my mind that kept me going .. my jumps could get higher,my technique could get better ,my stamina could get better .. but it doesn’t happen over night !It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back 🙃 #mummahustles #fitindiamovement