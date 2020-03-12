Here is my training session from today here at @anytimefitnesscobourg with my daughter @yourhealthyhedonista . Training the glutes properly has really helped me to be stronger overall. I didn’t realize that they are the biggest muscle group in the body and responsible for so much involving movement. Did you??😅😅 . Michelle, @jeanjacquesbarrett and I are working very hard on getting our first ebook out for the New Year! Michelle is here with me taking more videos, and we just finished outlining what I feel will be a great meal plan for beginners who want to eat like I did to lose the weight I lost. I will be demonstrating all the exercises in the workouts in the ebook as well, because remember, If I can do it, YOU can do it!! 💕💕🙌🏻🙌🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻 There is nothing special about me. I’m just a woman in my seventies who decided to listen, get help, and make some changes. I hope you will all have a marvelous new year of HEALTH and great, great happiness. If there is anything in particular you would like to see me do next please let me know. 🙏🙏 With love Joan .... . #fitover70 #glutes #inspo #fitspo #agingbackwards #silverhair #mastersathlete #trainwithjoan #tscathlete #yhhwoman #girls who lift #girlswithmuscle #bossbabe.

