- 73 साल की महिला बॉडीबिल्डर जॉन मैक्डोनाल्ड ओंटारियो में रहती हैं
- उनके इंस्टाग्राम पेज ट्रेनविथजॉन पर इन्हें 5 लाख लोग फॉलो करते हैं
Dainik BhaskarMar 12, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
ओंटारियो. कनाडा की राजधानी ओंटारियो की रहने वाली 73 साल की महिला जॉन मैक्डोनाल्ड आज सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेब्रिटी हैं। उनके इंस्टाग्राम पेज ट्रेनविथजॉन पर उन्हें 5 लाख लोग फॉलो करते हैं। तीन साल पहले तक वह उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों समेत ओवरवेट और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से परेशान थी।
Here is my training session from today here at @anytimefitnesscobourg with my daughter @yourhealthyhedonista . Training the glutes properly has really helped me to be stronger overall. I didn’t realize that they are the biggest muscle group in the body and responsible for so much involving movement. Did you??😅😅 . Michelle, @jeanjacquesbarrett and I are working very hard on getting our first ebook out for the New Year! Michelle is here with me taking more videos, and we just finished outlining what I feel will be a great meal plan for beginners who want to eat like I did to lose the weight I lost. I will be demonstrating all the exercises in the workouts in the ebook as well, because remember, If I can do it, YOU can do it!! 💕💕🙌🏻🙌🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻 There is nothing special about me. I’m just a woman in my seventies who decided to listen, get help, and make some changes. I hope you will all have a marvelous new year of HEALTH and great, great happiness. If there is anything in particular you would like to see me do next please let me know. 🙏🙏 With love Joan .... . #fitover70 #glutes #inspo #fitspo #agingbackwards #silverhair #mastersathlete #trainwithjoan #tscathlete #yhhwoman #girls who lift #girlswithmuscle #bossbabe.
5 फीट 3 इंच लंबी जॉन का वजन 90 किलोग्राम था। फिर जॉन ने जिम जाना शुरू किया। अब उनका वजन करीब 22 से ज्यादा कम हो गया है। बॉडी के मसल्स स्ट्रांग हो गए हैं। एक मीडिया वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, जॉन ने अपने शरीर में बदलाव के लिए वेट लिफ्टिंग की, डाइट प्लान की और खाने में प्रोटीन की मात्रा बढ़ाई थी।
I love these for my hip muscles, and they always draw a few looks in the gym 😅. I think most people are always a bit shocked to see little old me loading up the bar like this. Two years ago I wasn’t doing this however. One day I was in the gym with Michelle @yourhealthyhedonista and she said “it’s time”! 😜 We started off with 135 lbs (that’s the bar plus two big 45 lbs plates). She corrected my form, barking orders at me, demonstrating what she wanted me to do, and by the end of the lesson I was doing 200 lbs. I don’t know how that’s possible but I guess when you’ve got good instructions anything is possible. Here I’m doing 205 lbs with a 2 count pause at the top. By pausing at the top I’m building up even more strength in my muscles. Keys: set up everything so that you are wedged in tight. You can’t be all loose and wobbly lifting a heavy weight like this. Trust me, it helps! 2) use a quality pad like this special hip thrust pad by @ironbullstrength . I ordered mine off of amazon. 3) start off with a light weight until you master the movement. I’m trying to squeeze the glutes hard to thrust the weight up until my knees, hips and chest are in one line. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 4) keep pushing the knees out. Don’t let them collapse in. This will help build up your side glute muscles and keep your knees healthy. That’s it for the hip thrust! If you do these today tag me so I can see! And tag a friend who you think could benefit from these! 🎉🎉🎉 #nevertooold.