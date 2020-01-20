- उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने रविवार को पलानीसामी की फोटो शेयर की
- मुख्यमंत्री पलानासामी ने उपराष्ट्रपति का आभार व्यक्त किया, कहा- मैं प्रोत्साहित हुआ
Dainik BhaskarJan 20, 2020, 08:39 AM IST
चेन्नई. उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने रविवार को तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीसामी की खेती करने वाली एक फोटो शेयर की। उसमें वे हाथ दरांती लिए खेत में खड़े हैं। नायडू ने जड़ों को नहीं भूलने के लिए उनकी प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने लिखा कि यह सिम्बॉलिक है, लेकिन लोगों को प्रेरणा देगा।
Pleased to see Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami working in fields as a farmer, who will never forget his roots. It may be symbolic but it inspires people. Everyone should focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable. This is the need of hour. pic.twitter.com/cmcnKWaIHU— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 19, 2020
पलानीस्वामी ने इसका जवाब भी दिया। लिखा- 'मैं भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति महामहिम वेंकैया नायडू जी के शब्दों के लिए बहुत-बहुत आभारी हूं और प्रोत्साहित हुआ हूं। मैं कृषि के विकास और
दलितों के उत्थान के लिए और ज्यादा ध्यान केंद्रित करने का आश्वासन देता हूं।'
I am very much thankful and encouraged by the words of His Excellency Sree @VPSecretariat Ji, Vice President of India.— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) January 19, 2020
I assure to focus more on the development of Agriculture and for upliftment of the down trodden.