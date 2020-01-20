Dainik Bhaskar Jan 20, 2020, 08:39 AM IST

चेन्नई. उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने रविवार को तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीसामी की खेती करने वाली एक फोटो शेयर की। उसमें वे हाथ दरांती लिए खेत में खड़े हैं। नायडू ने जड़ों को नहीं भूलने के लिए उनकी प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने लिखा कि यह सिम्बॉलिक है, लेकिन लोगों को प्रेरणा देगा।

Pleased to see Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami working in fields as a farmer, who will never forget his roots. It may be symbolic but it inspires people. Everyone should focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable. This is the need of hour. pic.twitter.com/cmcnKWaIHU