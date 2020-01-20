Change Cookies Settings
  • CM Palanisamy was seen cultivating, the Vice President tweeted and said he will not forget the roots.

तमिलनाडु / सीएम पलानीसामी किसानी करते दिखे, उपराष्ट्रपति ने ट्वीट कर कहा- वे जड़ों को नहीं भूलेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी। मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी।
मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी।

  • उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने रविवार को पलानीसामी की फोटो शेयर की
  • मुख्यमंत्री पलानासामी ने उपराष्ट्रपति का आभार व्यक्त किया, कहा- मैं प्रोत्साहित हुआ

Jan 20, 2020

चेन्नई. उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने रविवार को तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीसामी की खेती करने वाली एक फोटो शेयर की। उसमें वे हाथ दरांती लिए खेत में खड़े हैं। नायडू ने जड़ों को नहीं भूलने के लिए उनकी प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने लिखा कि यह सिम्बॉलिक है, लेकिन लोगों को प्रेरणा देगा।

पलानीस्वामी ने इसका जवाब भी दिया। लिखा- 'मैं भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति महामहिम वेंकैया नायडू जी के शब्दों के लिए बहुत-बहुत आभारी हूं और प्रोत्साहित हुआ हूं। मैं कृषि के विकास और
दलितों के उत्थान के लिए और ज्यादा ध्यान केंद्रित करने का आश्वासन देता हूं।'

