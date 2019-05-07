हॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोमवार को न्यूयॉर्क के 'द मेट्रोपोलिटन म्यूजियम ऑफ आर्ट में हुए मेट गाला में प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनास, दीपिका पादुकोण और लेडी गागा समेत कई हस्तियां रेड कार्पेट पर नजर आईं। इनमें से कई सेलिब्रिटीज के लुक और एक्टिविटीज को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स बनाए जा रहे हैं। मसलन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा के घुंघराले बालों की तुलना कोई श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेटर लसित मलिंगा के बालों से कर रहा है तो सत्यसाईं बाबा के बालों से। इतना ही नहीं, एक यूजर ने तो मारे जा चुके कुख्यात डकैत वीरप्पन की मूंछों से तक प्रियंका के बालों की तुलना कर डाली।
🤷♂️ https://t.co/dRkT6PGEPx">pic.twitter.com/dRkT6PGEPx— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 7, 2019
Who did it better ?— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019
RT for Malinga
Like for Priyanka https://t.co/XyjKaf1vQv">pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv
इन हॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर भी बने मीम्स
- प्रियंका चोपड़ा के अलावा, सिंगर लेडी गागा, बिली पोर्टर, एक्टर जार्ड लेटो, एक्ट्रेस कैटी पैरी, किम कार्दिशियन, सेलिन डिऑन और होस्ट हैरी स्टाइल्स को लेकर भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब मीम्स बन रहे हैं। लेडी गागा को रेड कार्पेट पर चार अलग-अलग आउटफिट बदलने की वजह से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने निशाने पर लिया तो वहीं, सेलिन डिऑन का मजाक उनके अजीबोगरीब क्राउन की वजह से बना।
निक जोनास ने खुद पर मीम बनाया...
View this post on Instagram
Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger
जब रेड कार्पेट पर चार अलग-अलग आउटफिट में दिखीं लेडी गागा...
*no one*— 𝓑𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓽 (@Bassant_Wael13) May 6, 2019
*literally no one*
Lady Gaga at #METGala : https://t.co/nWJkpzomq4">pic.twitter.com/nWJkpzomq4
me every time lady gaga busts out a new dress #MetGala https://t.co/HmMSUovlRq">pic.twitter.com/HmMSUovlRq— Natalie (@Nat_G4) May 6, 2019
four outfits... lady ga GOD #MetGala https://t.co/72ShtwcWmG">pic.twitter.com/72ShtwcWmG— tara (@solohrrystyles) May 6, 2019
GAGA CALLING EVERYONE EN ROUTE TO TELL THEM TO TURN AROUND AND GO THE FUCK HOME! https://t.co/7i28Kukjdx">pic.twitter.com/7i28Kukjdx— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) May 6, 2019
Going to my ex's funeral like... #MetGala https://t.co/LdN0oAYXBV">pic.twitter.com/LdN0oAYXBV— ѕαlѕαĸι (@Noeelleex) May 6, 2019
सेलिन डिऑन के अजीबोगरीब क्राउन पर...
Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment https://t.co/bfmjsBWcej">pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej— Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019
सिंगर बिली पोर्टर की एंट्री पर...
View this post on Instagram
Fabulous.
एक्टर जार्ड लेटो की एंट्री पर
when i quote-tweet myself https://t.co/ca6oh6WtAo">pic.twitter.com/ca6oh6WtAo— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019
रेड कार्पेट पर कैटी पैरी का अंदाज देखने के बाद
i had to. #MetGala https://t.co/f8doQAxO2d">pic.twitter.com/f8doQAxO2d— 🌸 shawn MET GALA 2019 🌸 (@nikidan5) May 6, 2019
होस्ट हैरी स्टाइल्स के अंदाज पर
same energy https://t.co/fGe6vQFhju">pic.twitter.com/fGe6vQFhju— alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) May 6, 2019