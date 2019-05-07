Dainik Bhaskar May 07, 2019, 02:47 PM IST

हॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोमवार को न्यूयॉर्क के 'द मेट्रोपोलिटन म्यूजियम ऑफ आर्ट में हुए मेट गाला में प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनास, दीपिका पादुकोण और लेडी गागा समेत कई हस्तियां रेड कार्पेट पर नजर आईं। इनमें से कई सेलिब्रिटीज के लुक और एक्टिविटीज को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स बनाए जा रहे हैं। मसलन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा के घुंघराले बालों की तुलना कोई श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेटर लसित मलिंगा के बालों से कर रहा है तो सत्यसाईं बाबा के बालों से। इतना ही नहीं, एक यूजर ने तो मारे जा चुके कुख्यात डकैत वीरप्पन की मूंछों से तक प्रियंका के बालों की तुलना कर डाली।

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fphoto.php%3Ffbid%3D184486015872113%26set%3Dp.184486015872113%26type%3D3&width=500"</a> style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Who did it better ?

RT for Malinga

Like for Priyanka https://t.co/XyjKaf1vQv">pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May" target="blank">https://twitter.com/CorporateDalit/status/1125619966726803456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019

इन हॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर भी बने मीम्स

- प्रियंका चोपड़ा के अलावा, सिंगर लेडी गागा, बिली पोर्टर, एक्टर जार्ड लेटो, एक्ट्रेस कैटी पैरी, किम कार्दिशियन, सेलिन डिऑन और होस्ट हैरी स्टाइल्स को लेकर भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब मीम्स बन रहे हैं। लेडी गागा को रेड कार्पेट पर चार अलग-अलग आउटफिट बदलने की वजह से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने निशाने पर लिया तो वहीं, सेलिन डिऑन का मजाक उनके अजीबोगरीब क्राउन की वजह से बना।

निक जोनास ने खुद पर मीम बनाया...

जब रेड कार्पेट पर चार अलग-अलग आउटफिट में दिखीं लेडी गागा...

me every time lady gaga busts out a new dress #MetGala" target="blank">https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetGala?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetGala https://t.co/HmMSUovlRq">pic.twitter.com/HmMSUovlRq — Natalie (@Nat_G4) May" target="blank">https://twitter.com/Nat_G4/status/1125515889611296768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2019

GAGA CALLING EVERYONE EN ROUTE TO TELL THEM TO TURN AROUND AND GO THE FUCK HOME! https://t.co/7i28Kukjdx">pic.twitter.com/7i28Kukjdx — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) May" target="blank">https://twitter.com/alyssavingan/status/1125515455442112513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2019

सेलिन डिऑन के अजीबोगरीब क्राउन पर...

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment https://t.co/bfmjsBWcej">pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May" target="blank">https://twitter.com/EmiliaPetrarca/status/1125529078713466881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2019

सिंगर बिली पोर्टर की एंट्री पर...

एक्टर जार्ड लेटो की एंट्री पर

रेड कार्पेट पर कैटी पैरी का अंदाज देखने के बाद

होस्ट हैरी स्टाइल्स के अंदाज पर