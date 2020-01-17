Evoking memories of #RoyalVisitPakistan at @mylahore_ in Bradford — where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met students from @bradfordcollege on a kitchen apprenticeship scheme at the restaurant. My Lahore is a British Asian restaurant chain which has taken inspiration from Lahore, known as the Food Capital of Pakistan, visited by The Duke and Duchess in 2019. The Duke and Duchess tried their hands at making mango and kulfi milkshakes before sitting down to meet representatives from the UK Women’s Muslim Council and people who have benefitted from the Council’s Curry Circle. The Curry Circle, which is sponsored by MyLahore, is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or struggling to feed themselves. Before departing, The Duke and Duchess met restaurant staff and also took the opportunity to catch up with British-Pakistani Boxer @amirkingkhan! Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitBradford #Bradford

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 15, 2020 at 8:40am PST