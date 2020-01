Sooo the long wait is over. 100m record have been finally created in Australia by @pellegrinisitalian at south village,kirrawee. took almost 5 hours to make 100m pizza, started 6:45am this morning.Proud team🙂. Huge congratulations @pellegrinisitalian

A post shared by Anjan Khatri🇳🇵 (@anjan.hubintl) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:44am PST