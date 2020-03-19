Change Cookies Settings

दैनिक भास्कर

Mar 19, 2020, 03:29 PM IST

मैड्रिड. कोरोनावायरस का असर बाजार, पर्यटन और ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ-साथ खेल पर भी देखा जा रहा है। फुटबॉल, क्रिकेट जैसे 13 खेलों के 70 से ज्यादा बड़े टूर्नामेंट और लीग रद्द या स्थगित हो गए हैं। चीन, इटली, स्पेन और अमेरिका के साथ दुनिया के कई हिस्सों में लोग घरों में कैद होने के लिए मजबूर हैं।

इस बीच, फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी अलग-थलग रहने के दौरान टॉयलेट पेपर चैलेंज ले रहे हैं। एफसी बार्सिलोना के रिक्की पुइग और रियल मैड्रिड के ब्राहिम डियाज भी शामिल हैं।

