दैनिक भास्करMar 19, 2020, 03:29 PM IST
मैड्रिड. कोरोनावायरस का असर बाजार, पर्यटन और ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ-साथ खेल पर भी देखा जा रहा है। फुटबॉल, क्रिकेट जैसे 13 खेलों के 70 से ज्यादा बड़े टूर्नामेंट और लीग रद्द या स्थगित हो गए हैं। चीन, इटली, स्पेन और अमेरिका के साथ दुनिया के कई हिस्सों में लोग घरों में कैद होने के लिए मजबूर हैं।
इस बीच, फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी अलग-थलग रहने के दौरान टॉयलेट पेपर चैलेंज ले रहे हैं। एफसी बार्सिलोना के रिक्की पुइग और रियल मैड्रिड के ब्राहिम डियाज भी शामिल हैं।
Toiletpaper challenge ❗️ by Panna Knock Out and Streetfootball Legend Ratinho @kenan_koseoglu_ ⚽️🧻 RULES ⚠️ 1. Do a crazy trick 2. Catch the toiletpaper with your finger ☝🏼 Be original and SEND us yours 👀❗️Tag your teammates and friends! 🔥 ⚠️Winner gets Panna Knock Out earphones 🎵 and will be announced April 1st 🥇 #skilltime #corona #skills #challenges #selfisolation #quarantine #pannaknockout #toiletpaperchallenge FOLLOW @football_skills_academy
The French think they can do it better than the UK? #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/WucolmnMax— reidwan🍼 (@ReidwanCFC) March 18, 2020
#StayAtHomeChallenge with my partner in crime 🕵♂ Just having fun with whatever is around - it's proof that you don't need to head out to enjoy yourself. Stay at home, guys! ⚽🏡🔝#stayathome #staysafe #justplaying #fun #soccer #dadandson pic.twitter.com/JkeHs9F5lL— Nani (@luisnani) March 17, 2020