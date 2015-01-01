पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे बड़ा सिंगल डे शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल:हर सेकंड बुक हुए 5.83 लाख ऑर्डर, आधे घंटे में 4.18 लाख करोड़ रु. की बिक्री

बीजिंग43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चीन की ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी ने पिछले साल का रिकॉर्ड सिर्फ 30 मिनट में तोड़ा
  • कंपनी ने पिछले साल 24 घं‌टे में 2.82 लाख करोड़ रु. का बिजनेस किया था

चीन की सबसे बड़ी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अलीबाबा का शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल ‘सिंगल-डे’ बुधवार (11 नवंबर) से शुरू हो गया है। यह दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल है, जो 24 घंटे तक चलेगा। इसमें ग्राहकों को भारी छूट दी जाती है। कंपनी की सेल शुरू होते ही लोगों ने हर सेकंड 5.83 लाख ऑर्डर किए। सेल ने शुरुआती 30 मिनट में 4.18 करोड़ रुपए की ब्रिकी कर 2019 के 24 घंटे का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया।

पिछले साल कंपनी ने बंपर सेल में 24 घंटे में कुल 38 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 2.82 लाख करोड़ रु.) की बिक्री की थी। इस इवेंट के लाइव न्यूज कवरेज के मुताबिक, दुनिया के टॉप-10 देश चीन से खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। इसमें अमेरिका, रूस, फ्रांस, मलेशिया, सिंगापुर, स्पेन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, जापान, कोरिया और कनाडा शामिल हैं। पहले यह उम्मीद थी कि अमेरिका, चीन को पसंद नहीं कर रहा। लेकिन अमेरिका के लोग चीन से सामानों की खरीदारी करना पसंद कर रहे हैं।

जानकार मानते हैं कि इससे चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था को भी मजबूती मिलेगी। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि महामारी के कारण चीन में ग्राहकों ने ऑनलाइन खरीदारी को तवज्जो दिया। देश के ऑनलाइन रिटेल खरीदारी में ग्राहकों ने पहले ही लगभग 30% खरीदारी कर ली है। इससे अलीबाबा को भी फायदा मिला है। क्योंकि ई-कॉमर्स सेगमेंट में पहले की तुलना में अब अधिक खरीदार उपस्थित हैं। वहीं, भारी सेल में ग्राहकों के भारी खर्च से देश की इकोनॉमी भी मजबूत होगी।

11 साल पहले शुरू हुआ इवेंट अमेरिकी बाजार पर भारी

2009 से शुरू हुआ सिंगल-डे सेल इवेंट खरीदारी के लिहाज से हर साल नए रिकॉर्ड स्थापित करता रहा है। इस साल भी कंपनी ने शुरुआती मिनटों में शानदार रिकॉर्ड बनाया। अलीबाबा का यह सिंगल डे सेल इवेंट अमेरिका के ब्लैक फ्राइडे और साइबर मनडे से कहीं ज्यादा मशहूर है।

