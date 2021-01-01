पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीन में इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स:3 साल में 5जी की 30 फैक्ट्रियां लगाएगा चीन, यह प्रोजेक्ट 2023 तक पूरा होगा

बीजिंगएक घंटा पहले
इंडस्ट्रियल इंटरनेट को इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स भी कहा जाता है। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
दुनिया की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाला देश चीन 5जी टेक्नोलॉजी पर जोर-शोर से काम कर रहा है। चीन ने 2023 के अंत तक देश की 10 अहम इंडस्ट्री में 5जी की कम से कम 30 फैक्ट्री लगाने का प्लान बनाया है।

कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ चाइना ने एक बयान में कहा है कि देश के लिए अगले तीन साल काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। इस दौरान चीन में इंडस्ट्रियल इंटरनेट की ग्रोथ काफी तेज होगी। इससे इंटेलिजेंट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, नेटवर्क आधारित साझीदारी और पर्सनलाइज्ड कस्टमाइजेशन में तेजी आएगी।

इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स
इंडस्ट्रियल इंटरनेट को इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स भी कहा जाता है। इसके तहत नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन वायरलेस नेटवर्क, बिग डेटा, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस और इनसे ऑपरेट होने वाले इक्विपमेंट्स आते हैं।

70 इंडस्ट्रियल इंटरनेट प्लेटफॉर्म डेवलप हो चुके
MIIT के डेटा के मुताबिक चीन पहले ही 70 इंडस्ट्रियल इंटरनेट प्लेटफॉर्म को डेवलप कर चुका है। इसके लिए 6 करोड़ इंडस्ट्रियल उपकरणों और 4 लाख से ज्यादा इंडस्ट्रियल एंटरप्राइजेज को कनेक्ट किया जा चुका है।

